NV Gold Corporation Announces The Appointment Of John Seaberg As Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Seaberg as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Seaberg has held several executive roles within the mining industry throughout his career. Since September, 2021, he has been CFO of Condor Gold plc. From July 2019 to June 2021, he was the Senior Vice President and CFO of Calibre Mining. Prior to Calibre, he was the Executive Chairman of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. He was previously Senior Vice President of Strategic Relations at Klondex Mines Ltd. In this role he was responsible for global investor relations and corporate development initiatives as an acting member of the senior executive team. Prior to Klondex, John was employed for more than 12 years by Newmont Mining Corporation where he last held the position of Vice President, Investor Relations. He has a Bachelor of Science Business Administration (BSBA) degree from Colorado State University and a Masters of BusinessAdministration (MBA) from the University of Denver.

John Watson, NV Gold's Chairman commented - "I am very pleased to introduce Mr. Seaberg as NV Gold's new CEO. His breadth of experience is well-suited to lead our Company into the future. John's strong background in finance and investor relations, combined with his industry reputation will be pivotal to achieving the Company's goals. NV Gold is pursuing an aggressive exploration strategy designed to take advantage of its significant Nevada property portfolio."

Concurrent with Mr. Seaberg's appointment as CEO, Mr. Seaberg has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors and John Watson will resume being just the Chairman of the Company.

In addition, the Company has granted 3,100,000 stock options to directors and officers of the Company, each option entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at C$0.10 per share for five years.

