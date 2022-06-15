GC Aesthetics, Inc. (GCA), a privately-held medical technology company providing Women Healthcare Aesthetic and Reconstructive Solutions, has announced today, its growth and expansion plans for the Brazilian market, the second largest Breast Augmentation market in the world.

GC Aesthetics has been executing an ambitious journey repositioning the brand and portfolio to offer a smart, unique, and clinically proven safe range of products to meet the needs of Brazilian women and surgeons.

The Brazilian growth strategy includes 2 main pillars. First, the commercialization of all GC Aesthetics products and solutions designed to support the best outcome for women's breast enhancement journey, before, during and after surgery. This unique portfolio not only stands out in today's industry but is aligned with the company leadership position and growing plans evolving from Breast Implant Manufacturers to Solution Providers.

The Brazilian revenue growth of GC Aesthetics is also linked to the ANVISA certificate (Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency) just obtained for the re-introduction of The Round Collection Breast Implants. This unique microtextured surface breast implant has been the preferred option by surgeons in Brazil: 99% of surveyed Plastic Surgeons consider The Round Collection as the trustable product in terms of safety and performance

"According to our most recent survey, long-term proven safety the unique type of micro texture are the 2 top reasons Brazilian Plastic Surgeons prefer The Round Collection Implants against competitors. We are beyond excited to be back in Brazil with this product and offer Surgeons and Patients, a proven long-term, safe and reliable medical device. Pre-orders of this product have exceeded what we had planned, and we are looking forward to a very bright, leading future in Brazil and in the world" said Carlos Reis Pinto, CEO of GC Aesthetics

"At GCA, we are dedicated to advancing the science of medical aesthetics and delivering exceptional clinical, operational and commercial performance to be the preferred partner of surgeons and physicians worldwide, we are excited for The Round Collection re-entry in Brazil and are excited of presenting our brand as ONE GCA" mentioned Ron Cosmas, CCO of GCA.

GC Aesthetics will be presenting the re-introduction of this product at the Jornada Paulista de Cirurgia Plástica, held from June 15th to the 18th at the WTC São Paulo, Brazil. Engineered and designed for performanceThe Round Collection breast implants have an unparalled long-term safety profile. The Round Collection by GC Aesthetics is part of the largest European long-term clinical study for breast implants with exceptional results at 10 years and recently had data published in a one-of-a-kind 17 year patient follow-up with remarkable patient satisfaction.

About GC Aesthetics

GC Aesthetics is a long-established global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a comprehensive range of proprietary aesthetic products that empower patients to feel confident and secure in their personal life journey.

Throughout its 40-year history, GCA has been dedicated to advancing the science of medical aesthetics and delivering high-quality breast implants for breast augmentation and breast reconstructive surgery. We have sold more than 3 million implants across 70 countries, and our products are supported by published 10-year clinical data demonstrating compelling safety and clinical effectiveness.

The company's vertically integrated strategy enables exceptional clinical, operational and commercial performance, which allows GCA to provide competitively differentiated products to surgeons and patients. Through a culture of continuous innovation and dedication to customer-responsiveness, GCA has established itself as a leading provider of medical aesthetics solutions and the partner-of-choice for patients seeking to improve their lives.

