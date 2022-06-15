German VIPV specialist Sono Motors has signed an agreement with French refrigerated vehicle supplier Chereau to develop refrigerated vehicles powered by an integrated solar array. The two companies will build and test a prototype vehicle, and begin to evaluate mass production. Sono estimates that the concept could save around 3,400 liters of fuel and avoid 9 tonnes of CO2 emissions per vehicle, per year.Sono Motors will apply its vehicle-integrated PV solutions to the commercial transport sector, as part of a new partnership with Chereau, a France-based producer of refrigerated vehicles for transport ...

