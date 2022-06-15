Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Showcase its Award-Winning Technology at IT EXPO 2022

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels today announced that they will be exhibiting at IT EXPO 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, June 21-24, 2022. Crexendo will be exhibiting at booth 223 during the Expo and meeting one on one with partners, agents and prospects during the event.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented "We are very excited to attend IT Expo to demonstrate the best products and service in the industry. It is not by chance that that we are the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States, it is from the hard work of the entire team who are committed to putting our customers first. My statement of being the best in the industry is supported by four industry awards that we have been honored with this year. We have recently been awarded the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award as well as the CRM Excellence Award. In addition, we are extremely proud of the customer review awards from G2, the premier Business Software & Services Review site. G2 has awarded Crexendo with the Easiest to do Business With, Best Support & Easiest to Use awards for Spring 2022. The awards from G2 are from real certified end users and that supports our philosophy that customers are our most important constituency. I have always said if you try the Crexendo® services powered by NetSapiens® you will become a very satisfied customer"

Doug Gaylor, President, and COO commented "We are excited to show the attendees of IT Expo our award-winning technology which includes our all-in-one VIP cloud business communications solution offering V ideo Collaboration, I nteractions, and P hone communications and Contact Center solutions for customers of all sizes. We are so proud of the technology that we offer our VIP platform with a 100% uptime guarantee. We will also be demonstrating why Crexendo is becoming the brand of choice for partners, agents and end users because of our diverse commercial models, personalized Channel support and high customer satisfaction ratings."

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over two Million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements including but not limited to Crexendo®: (i) having the best products and service in the Industry; (ii) being the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States from the hard work of the entire team and by putting customers first; (iii) being most proud of the customer review awards from G2, the Business Software & Services Review site where G2 has awarded Crexendo with the Easiest to do Business, Best Support & Easiest to Use awards for Spring 2022 which supports that customer are its most important constituency; (iv) believing that if you try the Crexendo® services powered by NetSapiens® you will become a customer; (v) having an all-in-one cloud business communications solution offering Video Collaboration, Interactions, Business Phone communications and Contact Center solutions for customers of all size and being so proud of the technology that it offers the VIP platform with 100% uptime guarantee and that (vi) it is becoming the brand of choice for Partners because of the diverse commercial models, personalized Channel support and high customer satisfaction ratings.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

