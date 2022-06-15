SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED: Sqid Technologies Limited Annual General Meeting Results

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / SQID Technologies Limited (CSE:SQID) held its Annual General Meeting for the year ended December 31, 2021 today.

Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions being:

the re-election of Athan Lekkas, Andrew Sterling and Michael Clarke as directors, and the re-appointment of Pitcher Partners, as Auditor and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.

About SQID Technologies

SQID Technologies Limited [CSE:SQID] is an Australian based Company engaged in payment processing and investing and growing esports gaming. It provides merchant services and transaction processing to business merchants and ecommerce customers across both Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C) segments through its leading partner platform (Merchant Warrior). The Company also wholly owns the ICON Esports (ICON) a leading Australia & New Zealand esports and gaming organisation, focussed on the commercial landscape of the Oceanic market through brand driven marketing campaigns and partnerships, nutrition supplements and merchandise to their esports and gaming audience. www.sqidtechnologies.com

