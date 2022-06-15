Clear Street Earns 2022 Great Place to Work, Certification, Named One of Fortune's Best Workplaces in New York

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / Clear Street , a fintech building better access to capital markets, is proud to be Certified by Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row and recognized on Fortune's list of Best Workplaces in New York.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Fortune's Best Workplaces in New York recognizes the top Great Place to Work certified companies headquartered in New York.

The Fortune Best Workplaces in New York list is based on more than one million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million US employees, including feedback collected from Clear Street employees. Hundreds of New York-based companies are considered, making the annual list highly competitive.

This year, Clear Street ranked #32 on the list, with 96% of employees saying it's a great place to work. Additionally, 99% of Clear Street employees feel they are treated as a full member regardless of their position and are given a good working environment.

"At Clear Street, our culture, people and employee experience are a top priority, and we are honored that our efforts are being recognized by Great Place to Work and Fortune," said Chris Pento , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Clear Street. "We strive to attract and retain the best talent, and to develop leaders at all levels, working together to further our mission to bring capital markets into the future."

Clear Street recently announced the completion of its $165 million Series B round, accelerating the launch of its platform as well as helping the firm to continue growing its team and resources, and to form new partnerships. Since its first Great Place to Work certification in 2020, the company has tripled its employee headcount from 100 to nearly 300 today. Clear Street is composed of top talent from some of the most competitive companies on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley, and processes over $3 billion in trades every day, all on a platform built in three years.

Great Place to Work ranked Clear Street as #32 in Fortune's Best Small and Medium Workplaces in New York 2021, #37 in Fortune's Best Small Workplaces 2020, and #23 in Fortune's Best Small and Medium Workplaces in New York 2020.

About Clear Street:

Launched in 2018 by industry veterans, Clear Street is a financial technology company building better infrastructure for capital markets. Clear Street's first product is its cloud-based prime brokerage platform, which provides clients everything they need to trade U.S. equities and options. Future products will expand across geographies, asset classes, and be available to all market participants, including fintechs, market makers, and professional traders. Clear Street's cloud-native infrastructure is flexible, scalable, secure, and reliable. Clear Street clients are able to trade sooner and smarter - processing more than $3 billion in trades every day. For more information visit https://clearstreet.io/ .

