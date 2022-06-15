Dr. Paul Anderson will Discuss How to Avoid Common Pitfalls that Lead to Increased Software Security Risk

GrammaTech, a leading provider of application security testing products and software research services, today announced that Dr. Paul Anderson, the company's VP of Engineering will present a session on the Hazards of Misusing Software Metrics at embedded world 2022 in Nuremberg.

WHO: Dr. Paul Anderson, VP of Engineering at GrammaTech, leads product engineering, and is responsible for the company's full product portfolio. He is an expert in regulatory requirements and best practices for assuring software security and safety. He has served as Principal Investigator for SBIR Phase I and Phase II government research contracts for static analysis of machine code, program understanding and code rewriting. Dr. Anderson is a senior member of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM). WHAT: Software metrics, when used properly, can help identify risks and provide guidance on how to mitigate them. As a result, it is common for organizations to establish rules designed to maintain certain metrics within thresholds defined by industry standards. Unfortunately, dogmatic enforcement of such rules can lead to code that is more difficult to understand, test, and manage, thereby increasing risk. In this talk, Dr. Anderson will: Describe some of the most popular metrics

Discuss some of their shortcomings, and describe how they can be misused or misinterpreted

Present best practices on how to use code metrics in a way that avoids some of these pitfalls WHEN: Hazards of Misusing Software Metrics. June 23, 2022 from 11:00 to 11:30am. WHERE: Nuremberg, Messezentrum, 90471 Nuremberg, Germany HOW: To schedule a conversation with Dr. Paul Anderson contact Marc Gendron at marc@mgpr.net or +1 617.877.7480.

About GrammaTech

GrammaTech is a leading global provider of application security testing (AST) solutions used by the world's most security conscious organizations to detect, measure, analyze and resolve vulnerabilities for software they develop or use. The company is also a trusted cybersecurity and artificial intelligence research partner for the nation's civil, defense, and intelligence agencies. GrammaTech has corporate headquarters in Bethesda MD, a Research and Development Center in Ithaca NY, and publishes Shift Left Academy, an educational resource for software developers. Visit us at https://www.grammatech.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CodeSonar and CodeSentry are registered trademarks of GrammaTech, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005075/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for GrammaTech

617.877.7480

marc@mgpr.net