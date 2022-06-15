



Singapore, June 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Seamless Asia (www.terrapinn.com/virtual/seamless-asia/index.stm) returns live online this 22-23 June, gathering over 1,700 attendees virtually to explore the latest innovations in Asia across the payments, e-commerce and banking sectors."With digital payments in Asia forecast to exceed US$350 billion by 2026, e-commerce spending in Southeast Asia expected to reach US$180 billion by 2025 and more than 40 million new users joining the internet economy every year, there's never been a more exciting time in commerce," says Paul Clark, Managing Director - Asia for Terrapinn. "Over the last two years, these sectors have been at the forefront of innovation - now it's time to make sure they are positioning themselves for a post- pandemic era and securing their future growth. Seamless Asia offers them exactly that."Seamless Asia will bring together over 100 expert speakers across six key content pillars: payments innovation, e-commerce strategy, online payments, e-commerce marketing, banking and financial inclusion. Attendees will enjoy free access to all sessions on the platform, and all sessions will be available for on-demand viewing for one month after the event, truly offering attendees a chance to fit the event around their own schedule. Speakers at the event include:- Bonnie Mak, Head of eCommerce, Samsung- Julian Foo, Head of Payments & Instore, ShopBack- Theodora Lai, Chief Strategy Officer, Burpple- Brad Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Wave Money- Vrutika Mody, Head of Global Partnerships, GoPay- Kannan Rajaratnam, Regional Director of Payments & Customer Operations, Zalora- Jessica Lam, Chief Strategy Officer, WeLab- Dmitry Bocharov, Chief Product Officer, BigPay- Sarita Singh, Regional Head & Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Stripe- Cecilia Chan, Head of Marketing Hong Kong, Carousell Group- Dennis Valdes, President, Cebuana Lhuillier Bank- Kristy Duncan, Founder & CEO, Women in Payments- Arvie de Vera, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, UnionDigital- Loek Berendsen, Global Platform Strategy Leader, IKEA- Esel de Sagun-Madrid, Head of Data Science & Advanced Analytics, Metrobank- Karthick Chandrasekar, Head of Product & Commercial, Digital Payments Group, DBS Bank- Sonal Kapoor, Senior Director, Flipkart- Kell Jay Lim, Head of Grab Financial Group (FinTech), Grab- Jean Thomas, Chief Marketing Officer, Pomelo Fashion- Debbie Watkins, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, LUCYMore than 30 sponsors, exhibitors & partners are supporting this year's virtual edition of Seamless Asia, including Title Sponsor Stripe, returning for the third year, Customer Retention Sponsor CleverTap and Platinum Sponsors Limelight Networks & Zendesk. All sponsors & exhibitors will be hosting a virtual booth on the platform for attendees to find out more about their products and services. Attendees will get a chance to interact directly with their teams.Details of the two-days event are as follows:Seamless Asia 202222-23 June 2022 | Virtual Free-to-AttendAbout TerrapinnTerrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you're looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn - spark something.