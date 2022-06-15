Route1 Inc.: Route1 Announces Elton Crawford as Vice President of Operations

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / Route1 Inc. (TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today announced that on July 15, 2022 Elton Crawford will be joining Route1 as its Vice President of Operations.

Mr. Crawford has most recently been the Assistant Director, Operations, Parking and Transportation Services with the University of Arizona. Prior, Crawford was a Commanding Officer and Deputy Chief Operating Officer and Administrator for the 1st Battlefield Coordination Detachment, U.S. Army South and 12th Air Force, Davis-Monthan AFB.

Mr. Crawford brings significant campus parking and public safety experience and knowledge with him to his role as Route1's Vice President of Operations. In his capacity at the University of Arizona, Crawford has been an end user of the Genetec AutoVuTM automated license plate recognition ("ALPR") technology for several years, which includes having worked with parking technology integrators such as T2 Systems and Passport as well as leading the University's deployment of AutoVu at the University of Arizona's state run COVID-19 Vaccination Point of Distribution site.

Mr. Crawford is a proven leader in managing stakeholder outcomes, projects, and people, as well as implementing processes to create transparency and timely communication that drive effective operational decisions. As Route1 grows as a leading turn-key engineering services company leveraging video and sensor capture technologies at Route1, Crawford will steward the Company's growth. Mr. Crawford will also be Route1's voice to the parking and transportation industry, outlining the Company's views on how ALPR and other video capture technology can be used to deliver real-time, quality outcomes for public and private clients.

Growing Route1

Route1's growth is tied to its core services and engineering competencies. Since early 2022, the Company has been emphasizing its turn-key engineering services for clients using video and sensor capture technology to deliver real-time, secure actionable intelligence. Specifically, the Company amplifies customers' return on investment by driving outcomes through the application of advanced technological solutions and by leveraging its expertise in video intelligence data.

Route1 excels as an engineering and professional services provider for automated license plate recognition ("ALPR") clients and continues to see growth in the number of accounts, increased investment in the technology once deployed by an account, and strong demand for post-sales support from these accounts.

The Company's turn-key engineering and professional services that support its clients follow a complete life-cycle model. The model starts with traditional transaction-oriented services such as advisory and analysis including operations assessment, design and engineering, technology procurement, project management, installation and configuration. Importantly, Route1 continues to work with its channel partners and the end users of the technology beyond the primary transaction to deliver actionable intelligence that generates exceptional outcomes for the end user with the following ongoing services:

End user and administrator training

Technology life-cycle maintenance and support

Operations optimization

Operations optimization is centered around data integration and intelligence. Areas of Route1 expertise are: (a) data transport, hosting and storage; (b) data presentation including cloud-based software applications to deliver data captured in an actionable format; (c) data analytics including integration of multiple data sets; and (d) data and network security, and user authentication.

Route1's Business Opportunity Focus

The Company's focus is on situations in which video and sensor intelligence can augment an organization's capabilities - whether in the private or public sector. Building on expertise in the video capture space, combined with our deep-rooted background in software development, system infrastructure operations and cybersecurity, Route1 has a significant competitive advantage and differentiates itself in the engineering and professional services arena.

The subscription-based revenue model for Route1's MobiKEY product was one of the first in the industry. Route1 now augments and solidifies that recurring revenue stream by adopting the model throughout our Company. Unlike traditional turn-key engineering and professional-services organizations, Route1's emphasis is to engage its customers in a way that creates an on-going interaction and drives long-term recurring revenue.

The Company's investment is in its people and relationships with its channel partners, the most important being Genetec as our preferred ALPR and more broadly, our unified security and video capture technology partner.

2022 IPMI Parking & Mobility Conference & Expo

Elton Crawford and certain members of the Route1 sales and marketing team will be attending the 2022 IPMI Parking & Mobility Conference & Expo in New Orleans from July 24-27. Route1 will be located at Booth 802.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers, whether it be in a manufacturing plant, in-theater or in a university parking lot. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 480 500-7030

tony.busseri@route1.com

