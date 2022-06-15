Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Kommt etwas ganz Großes auf uns zu?
WKN: A3CVK0 ISIN: GB00BP37WF17 
Dow Jones News
15.06.2022 | 15:46
Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on Pantheon International (PIN): delivering long-term outperformance

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on Pantheon International (PIN): delivering long-term outperformance

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on Pantheon International (PIN): delivering long-term outperformance 15-Jun-2022 / 14:15 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analyst interview | Investment Companies

Q&A with Mark Thomas on Pantheon International (PIN) |

Pantheon delivering long-term outperformance

Pantheon International (PIN) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark talks us through his latest note 'Financing entrepreneurship, innovation and growth', explains why it is creating jobs and economic growth, provides us with some practical examples of its support and explains where Pantheon International fits into the landscape.

Listen to the interview here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                         mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1376511 15-Jun-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1376511&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2022 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)

