Saint-Gobain Life Sciences today announced the addition of their Suwa, Japan manufacturing facility for the production of C-Flex TPE tubing for use in bioprocessing. The capacity addition in Suwa is part of Saint-Gobain Life Sciences ongoing investment plan to globally expand production capacity for its products and services used throughout the bioprocessing industry.

Saint-Gobain Life Sciences C-Flex tubing extrusion in facility clean room. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The Suwa site expansion further enhances our global manufacturing network, with a specific emphasis on supporting availability of our C-Flex TPE tubing in Asia," said Benjamin Le Quéré, Bioprocess Solutions business unit General Manager at Saint-Gobain Life Sciences. "With the completion of Suwa's capability, we will have C-Flex production capacity in five separate facilities in four countries. This is a unique capability in TPE tubing for bioprocessing and it supports our mission to provide security of supply."

Site Location Operational Status Clearwater, FL USA Operational Charny, FRA Operational Largo, FL USA Operational Bangalore, IND Operational Suwa, JPN Planned Q4 2022 Hangzhou, CHN Planned Q1 2023

"We have been making substantial progress on improving C-Flex service levels and lead-times through Q2 of this year," said Le Quéré. "The Suwa, Japan production capacity being added in Q4 and the addition of Hangzhou capacity in early 2023 will further strengthen our ability to meet the needs of the bioprocess industry."

The C-Flex production expansion to the Saint-Gobain facility in Suwa, Japan is part of a multi-year manufacturing strategy, increasing Bioprocess Solutions business unit production capacity around the globe, creating redundant manufacturing capabilities across Europe, North America, and Asia to support increasing customer demand.

The Saint-Gobain Suwa facility has been in operation since 1992 and employs approximately 100 employees, providing production capability to multiple businesses within the Saint-Gobain Group.

About Saint-Gobain Life Sciences

Dedicated to improving the quality of life, Saint-Gobain Life Sciences develops and manufactures high-performance components and integrated solutions that touch a broad range of patient care, from the development of new therapeutic cancer treatments to biopharmaceutical production, on through to intravenous therapies for drug delivery. Combining our technical expertise, global manufacturing capabilities and research and development resources, Saint-Gobain Life Sciences is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of bioprocess, medical, and pharmaceutical customers around the world.

Saint-Gobain Life Sciences is part of Saint-Gobain Group, a worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, which designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets.

€44.2 billion in sales in 2021

166,000 employees, located in 75 countries

Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more details on Saint-Gobain, visit: http://www.saint-gobain.com and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain.

And visit: https://www.biopharm.saint-gobain.com

