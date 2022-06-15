Market Research Store: Insights on Global Virus Filtration Market Size & Share to Hit USD 7.24 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 11.9% | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global virus filtration market reached USD 3.59 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow with a compound annual growth rate of approximately 11.9 percent to reach about USD 7.24 billion by 2028. The report analyzes the virus filtration market's drivers, restraints, challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report offers significant opportunities that could boost the global virus filtration market over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Virus Filtration Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Virus Filtration Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 11.9 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Virus Filtration Market was valued approximately USD 3.59 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 7.24 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. In comparison to the other regions, North America's viral filtration market maintained a significant market share of 36 percent.

viral filtration market maintained a significant market share of 36 percent. North America's region's focus over the last year has been on developing resilient infrastructure that will prevent further breakouts which might lead to a new pandemic is also supporting the growth of the market.

region's focus over the last year has been on developing resilient infrastructure that will prevent further breakouts which might lead to a new pandemic is also supporting the growth of the market. The economies of scale offered by the countries, as well as advantageous trade regulations, are boosting the viral filtering market to new heights.

Virus Filtration Market By Product (Virus Filtration Systems, Kits & Reagents, And Services), By Application (Medical Devices, Water Purification, Air Purification, And Biologicals), By End-User (Contract Research Organizations, Medical Devices Companies, Research Institutes, And Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 - 2028.

Virus Filtration Market: Overview

Virus filtration is a simple, effective, and efficient method of maintaining both non-enveloped and enveloped virus particles on the pores or layers of a polymeric membrane. It has a wide range of applications in continuous biological drug manufacturing, and it's becoming more popular for use in monoclonal antibodies as it allows for smaller facility footprints. Because it has no effect on product quality, it is regarded to be an excellent strategy for manufacturing and increasing the safety of biologics such as vaccines, cell lines, and therapeutic recombinant proteins. This approach also removes blood-borne pathogens from plasma-derived products.

Industry Dynamics:

Virus Filtration Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing rate of biological drug development is primarily fueling the market growth.

The rise in chronic sickness instances throughout the world has prompted medication developers to create advanced class pharmaceuticals, allowing virus filtering to be used as the foundation technology. It is undeniable that the global disease burden, in respect of chronic illness, has risen. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is responsible for one out of every six deaths globally. Furthermore, diabetes prevalence has tripled in the previous four decades, with an estimated 550 million people worldwide. Chronic diseases can carry with them a slew of other problems, such as renal failure, vision problems, and, finally, heart attacks. The world's major pharmaceutical companies are actively investigating medications and vaccinations that might help to prevent or lessen the severity of the disease. The introduction of new medications necessitates the use of viral filtering techniques in downstream processes, which is therefore allowing the global virus filtration market to expand.

Virus Filtration Market: Restraints

Stringent regulations for the biological process may hamper market growth.

The biological products dealing with the virus are susceptible to environmental hazards, health, and large business losses if not handled correctly. The use of virus filtration techniques is rapidly increasing in biological manufacturing. However, the equipment and process used to filter virus is crucial and need to be monitored and inspected carefully for proper results. This is why the strict laws and regulations for viral filtering product validation are expected to constrain the market to some extent.

Global Virus Filtration Market: Opportunities

Advent of nanofiber technology expected to offer better growth opportunities for market expansion.

In comparison to the classic electrospinning technique, the new advanced nanofiber coating technology offers higher control, flexibility, and durability in pharmaceutical filtering. Fibers ranging in size from 0.3 to 0.5 microns can be used in this novel coating, which can be raised to 1 micron. The fiber diameter distribution and layer thickness may be readily modified to meet the needs of the application. The NANOWEB advanced nanofiber technology has advantages in both liquid and air filtration, and it can be customized to satisfy the demanding filtering needs of a variety of liquid applications. It also meets the increased need for enhanced microfiltration and ultrafiltration in a wide range of liquid service applications, such as life sciences, process liquid filtration, and food & beverage.

Global Virus Filtration Market: Challenges

Issues with the continuous filtration process pose a major challenge to market growth.

The virus filter's continuous processing may not operate as expected, resulting in defective batches of items and stifling the global virus filtration market's growth. Virus filtration is an important downstream procedure that may be done in two ways: batch filtration and continuous flow filtration. Because batch systems are closed and more complicated in the continuous viral filtering process, variations in protein content, inconsistent pH values, and conductivity pose a challenge to the virus filter. When the minimum titer was 106 pfu/ml, the filters were also put to the test. Additionally, corporations must pay additional funds to perform parallel filtration, which will allow in-line testing throughout the batch filtration's continuous phase.

Global Virus Filtration Market: Segmentation

The global virus filtration market is categorized into product, application, end-user, and region.

By product, the market is further bifurcated into kits & reagents, virus filtration systems, and services. The applications of virus filtration are categorized into water purification, medical devices, biologicals, and air purification. The end-user segment of the market is divided into research institutes, contract research organizations, medical devices companies, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology firms.

List of Key Players of Virus Filtration Market:

General Electric Company

Sartorius AG

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Clean Cell Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Wuxi Biologics

Lonza Group Ltd among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 3.59 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 7.24 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 11.9 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered General Electric Company, Sartorius AG, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Clean Cell Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Wuxi Biologics, and Lonza Group Ltd among others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3367

Recent Developments:

August 2021 , Honeywell unveiled its coronavirus "drop-in" filter. The following would be in the form of a coating capable of eradicating 97 percent of the Sars-Cov-19 virus. Furthermore, the product introduction is targeted at schools and government offices that already have heating and cooling systems in place and don't want to spend a lot of money on denser filtration.

, Honeywell unveiled its coronavirus "drop-in" filter. The following would be in the form of a coating capable of eradicating 97 percent of the Sars-Cov-19 virus. Furthermore, the product introduction is targeted at schools and government offices that already have heating and cooling systems in place and don't want to spend a lot of money on denser filtration. February 2021 , the first virus-killing air purifier has been released by Estonian UV tech. The gadget is worn around the neck and can filter out 99 percent of viruses & germs. The gadget has been demonstrated to be 99.88 percent effective against E. Coli, as well as 99.44 percent effective against Alphavirus. The procedure is then vented to the user after passing via an internal filter and a germicidal UV-C lamp.

Regional Dominance:

North America to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

In comparison to the other regions, North America's viral filtration market maintained a significant market share of 36 percent. It is due to the region's leading position, particularly in the United States, to follow automation in healthcare procedures. Furthermore, the automation of filtration systems has enabled different ancillaries to assist its expansion, as the following region contains several well-known firms. Secondly, the region's focus over the last year has been on developing resilient infrastructure that will prevent further breakouts which might lead to a new pandemic is also supporting the growth of the market. Conversely, Asia Pacific region provides significant development potential for marketers. It is due to an increase in FDI from biotechnology businesses in countries like India and China. The economies of scale offered by the countries, as well as advantageous trade regulations, are boosting the viral filtering market to new heights. Furthermore, due to growing pollution levels in the majority of the countries in this region, air purification has become a popular topic and field of innovation, allowing viral filtering to flourish.

Global Virus Filtration Market is segmented as follows:

Virus Filtration Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Virus Filtration Systems

Kits & Reagents

Services

Others

Virus Filtration Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Medical Devices

Water Purification

Air Purification

Biologicals

Virus Filtration Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

Medical Devices Companies

Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Virus Filtration Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

