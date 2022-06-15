GaN Systems Launches New Higher Performance, Low-Cost Transistor for Consumer, Industrial, and Data Center Applications

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, today introduced a new transistor in the industry's broadest portfolio of GaN power transistors. The GS-065-018-2-L expands the company's high-performance, low-cost transistor portfolio and features lower on-resistance, increased robustness and thermal performance, and an 850V VDS (transient) rating.

The new addition empowers designers to improve further efficiency, thermal management, and power density performance while increasing design flexibility and cost-effectiveness to meet new demands from consumer, industrial, and data center customers. The transistor's industry-standard 8×8 mm PDFN form factor eases customer adoption, scalability, and commercialization.

The GS-065-018-2-L is a 650V, 18A, 78 mΩ bottom-side cooled transistor ideal for smaller and lighter consumer adapters for laptops and gaming consoles and higher power density and efficiency in televisions and server SMPS. Lower RDS(on) means lower power loss and higher power rating, resulting in higher efficiency and power density. The 78 mΩ transistor-is the perfect addition to industry favorites from GaN Systems, the 150 mΩ GS-065-011-2-L, and 50 mΩ GS-065-030-2-L. This new product targets 100W - 800W adapters, consumer and industrial power supplies, LED drivers, Bridgeless Totem Pole PFC circuits and motor drives.

"Our continuous design advancements are making GaN power semiconductors the transistor of choice in power electronics," said Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems. "We are committed to continuing to lead the industry in application expertise and product innovation to empower our customers to maximize the performance of their products."

The products are now available for purchase at GaN Systems' distributors. For more information, please visit the GaN Systems' product page to download datasheets and more.

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the most extensive transistors portfolio that uniquely addresses the needs of today's most demanding industries, including consumer electronics, data center servers, power supplies, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive electronics. As an industry-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes it possible to design smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the transistor performance rules, GaN Systems enables power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn and scan this QR code for our WeChat.

