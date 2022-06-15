Harte-Hanks, Inc.: Harte Hanks and FEVO To Host CX Panel at Customer Contact Week

Panel to Focus on Building a Holistic Marketing and Social Support Strategy

CHELMSFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / Harte Hanks Inc. (Nasdaq:HHS), a leading global customer experience company focused on bringing companies closer to customers for nearly 100 years, and FEVO, a leading social e-commerce technology company that lets friends shop together to create customized group experiences, will co-host a panel program and discussion on June 22 at the upcoming Customer Contact Week Vegas 2022.

The panel, "How to Build a Holistic Marketing and Social Support Strategy," will examine how Harte Hanks is bringing together leading-edge customer care services with marketing and social media support strategies to fully engage and maximize the customer experience of FEVO's e-commerce platform for leading brand marketers and partners.

FEVO's proprietary e-commerce and group fan experience platform works with leading brands including teams in Major League Baseball, the National Football League, and the National Basketball Association as well as with sports stadiums and entertainment venues, hotels, casinos, music festivals, etc., to create a 360° experience for their fans and customers.

Peter DeTrempe, Vice President Client Services, Harte Hanks, and Betty Tran, Chief Marketing and Chief Customer Officer, FEVO will co-host the forty-five-minute panel and discussion which will be held in Forum 124 at Caesars Forum on June 22, 2022, beginning at 12:00 noon.

"The robust return of the entertainment and live event marketplace over the past year makes it more critical than ever that entertainment venues and destinations fully leverage their personalized performance marketing practices," says Tran. "We are looking forward to sharing our experiences and learnings as the demand for full fan experience marketing has returned at unprecedented levels."

"FEVO has been one of the great innovators and leaders in the e-commerce fan marketplace," says DeTrempe. "We are excited to share the lessons from our journey with them in bridging together customer care, marketing, and social media support services."

DeTrempe notes that Harte Hanks is executing a range of services in support of FEVO including enhanced customer care support and digital ticket delivery, microsite development, and training for client product implementation among others.

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks (Nasdaq: HHS) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract, and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands, including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony and IBM among others. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

About FEVO:

FEVO is dedicated to changing e-commerce: Our proprietary technology adds friend power to a brand's site for more browsing, more fun - and more sales. We enable consumers to invite friends to purchase together with just a few clicks, allowing groups to connect and communities to form. And it all happens on a brand's site with just one single line of code, so brands can capture more data while building their own social graphs and identifying valuable customers.

About CCW: Started in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW CCWVegas20 is the world's largest customer contact event series. With an optimized balance of conference and expo, CCW is the place where customer care, CX, and contact center leaders come together. In 2018, we introduced our new look as Customer Contact Week. CCW brings together 3,000+ attendees, 200+ expert speakers, and 150+ solution providers for four days of learning, networking, brainstorming & innovating at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. CCW is brought to you by the Customer Management Practice (CMP) - a complete research, marketing and business development partner, and resource hub to the customer management sector.

About the Customer Management Practice: The Customer Management Practice is a complete research, marketing and business development partner, and resource hub to the customer management sector. Through live events like CCW, online event communities like CCW Digital, and leading industry research like CMP Research, CMP helps enable better navigation of the industry's biggest trends, drivers and innovation. Simply put, the Customer Management Practice develops customer management rockstars, and helps turn customers into raving fans.

SOURCE: Harte-Hanks, Inc.

