SHRE : Shre Adriatic Has Raised EUR 15 Million in Just Three Months

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / SHRE Adriatic Investment fund, which concentrates on prime developments and luxury neighbourhoods along the Croatian coastline, closed its first successful funding round on June 12th, 2022.

Most of the projects come with strong accent to ESG and positive impact over the environment employing the latest green and eco-friendly technology

SHRE Adriatic is managed by IQ-EQ, a fund management firm in Luxembourg. SHRE, a real estate developer in Central and Eastern Europe, is a general partner of the fund. The projects in its pipeline for the next five years exceed EUR 500 million in total.

Ludo Cernak, managing partner of SHRE Adriatic, commented: "We're grateful for the confidence shown by our first group of investors. Our locations, market position, and plans for new destinations appear to be persuasive for both individual and institutional investors."

The fund size is EUR 100 million, with a second closing round in September this year.

"Most of the projects come with a strong emphasis on ESG and benefits to the environment, employing the latest green and eco-friendly technology that creates an unprecedented level of luxury combined with sustainability. We look forward to welcoming new investors with the same frame of mind over the next few months," added Mr. Cernak.

The company expects to deliver over 1,500 varied units in its new neighbourhoods over the next five years.

ABOUT US:

SITNO HOLDING Real Estate is a CEE based residential and leisure development company based in Bratislava. Since 2006 it delivered over 1.500 apartments and houses to its new owners in Czech Republic, Croatia and Slovakia.

