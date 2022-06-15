Frank Recruitment Group's 25thglobal office will focus on finding professionals for the Italian cloud sector

Frank Recruitment Group has announced the opening of its first office in Italy today. The firm, who specialise in finding professionals for talent-short markets across a number of cloud technologies, now have 25 global hubs after opening its doors in Milan.

The office will initially focus on finding professionals to work with Microsoft Cloud products, including Microsoft Dynamics and Azure, through its Nigel Frank brand, servicing Microsoft customers and partners across Italy. With reports showing cloud usage nationwide increased almost twofold between 2018 and 2020, going from 23% to 59%, and funding being increasingly available to support digitization across the nation, further uptake to cloud solutions during the pandemic has resulted in a significant increase in demand for the specialists that can work with those technologies.

With Italy being the third-largest economy amongst EU countries, Milan is Italy's financial and industrial heart. "It has always and continues to attract some of the best talent-topping the lists as one of the cities boasting the best quality of life and bustling with professionals looking for great opportunities," said Neil Walker, Frank Recruitment Group's SVP for European Operations.

"The pandemic has been a catalyst for the digital transformation, leading businesses worldwide to move to the cloud to communicate, operate and store data and information safely. Even the most tech-shy put aside their hesitancy, which has upped the demand for talented cloud specialists to levels never seen before. We're looking forward to working on-site in a city where IT professionals are already in demand-and to bringing our experience, industry knowledge and expertise to new and existing clients and partners across the country to help them thrive, especially after two very challenging years."

Based just off Giardini Indro Montanelli in the heart of the city, the office will also create a number of new jobs in Milan for people with a wide range of experience in recruitment, from graduates to experienced professionals.

"We're thrilled to be opening our first office in Italy," said Zoë Morris, President at Frank Recruitment Group. "The pandemic has put new strains on businesses, and further highlighted the importance of cloud technologies to help them operate successfully in today's world. Especially now that we're seeing light at the end of the tunnel, there are immense opportunities for growth through companies investing in and growing their digital infrastructure."

"Matching talented IT professionals with forward-looking businesses is our greatest passion, and we can't wait to continue doing so in a new area-assisting people in finding their dream jobs and helping organizations take a greater leap in the Digital Renaissance."

The office will be located at Via Filippo Turati, 4, Milan and will open for business later this month.

