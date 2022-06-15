London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2022) - Insurance is going from protecting its customers if the worst happens, to playing an active role in preventing those circumstances from ever occurring. It is now more crucial than ever to stay ahead of the competition, design personalised products and journeys, and optimise adjacent services to continue to thrive in the next era.

Sign up to the free webinar: The Future of Insurance: From Passive Protection to Personalised Prevention - June 20th, 9:15am CEST.

Join Reuters Events' panel of experts as they discuss where the future lies:

Pierre du Rostu, Global Head of Innovation and Business Architecture , AXA XL

, Sandra Hürlimann, Head of Data & Analytics , Helvetia

, Danilo Raponi, Group Head of Innovation , Generali

, Georgie Dimov, Head of Strategy and Market Development, EMEA , Lloyd's

, Moderator: Susanne Chishti, CEO, FINTECH Circle

Discover the steps you need to take to be ready for what is coming next:

Stay Ahead of the Curve : The industry's trajectory towards personalised, preventative models is clear - implement strategy that will ensure you retain and gain market share

: The industry's trajectory towards personalised, preventative models is clear - implement strategy that will ensure you retain and gain market share Explore the Benefits of Adjacent Services : Capitalise on the potential held in customer-centred services and offerings to revolutionise your relationship with those you aim to protect

: Capitalise on the potential held in customer-centred services and offerings to revolutionise your relationship with those you aim to protect Fully Utilise Technology: As customer demand shifts, so does the technology facilitating their experience. Fully harness the power of this cutting-edge tech to optimise profitability whilst delivering market-leading CX

If you can't join the webinar live, register for free here and receive the recordings after.

Kind regards,

Nuriya

Nuriya Powell

Conference Organiser

Insurance

Reuters Events

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3197 8332

nuriya.powell@thomsonreuters.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127880