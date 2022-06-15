London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2022) - The automotive industry is facing more disruption over the next few years than in the last 50 years, with governmental pressure to reduce emissions, growing concerns around vehicle safety and the demand for new, more customized experiences.

We have now progressed from the phase of innovation to execution. We are now venturing towards building fully autonomous vehicles ready for city roads, developing electric vehicles and its associated charging infrastructure to creating shared mobility solutions with sustainability at its core.

You will learn from:

Reinhard Fischer, Senior Vice President and North American Region Strategy , Volkswagen

, Liran Golan, Head of Future Mobility , Hyundai Motors Europe

, Jonathan Weinberger, Chief Advocate Global Transportation Technology, General Motors

Here are some key concepts you can expect to be addressed:

As technology takes over, hear how OEMs are preparing their business for a software-defined future that is tailored to the evolving expectations of the modern consumer.

How automotive tech has enabled the industry to delve into new safety features that outperform human error by minimizing the wrong decisions made on the road.

The importance of offering resilience and stability within your supply chain to ensure consistency on costs and affordability.

The need to explore and establish robust electrical infrastructure and charge points to meet the needs of a new generation of electric vehicles.

