- (PLX AI) - Balco Group CEO Kenneth Lundahl resigns.
- • The recruitment process will start immediately
- • Lundahl will leave his role no later than mid-December
|Balco CEO Lundahl Resigns
|(PLX AI) - Balco Group CEO Kenneth Lundahl resigns.• The recruitment process will start immediately• Lundahl will leave his role no later than mid-December
|17:37
