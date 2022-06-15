Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (Paris:ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, is one of the 20 French jewels selected by the French Ministry of Ecological Transition (Ministère de la Transition écologique) to participate in the French Tech Green20 program.

Since 2014, Hoffmann Green has been designing and producing a complete range of clinker-free decarbonated cements which, at equivalent dosage and without any modification of the concrete manufacturing process, offer superior performance to traditional cement. Addressing the entire construction market, these breakthrough innovations enable to act on the environment now in order to build the sustainable cities of tomorrow by promoting the circular economy and the use of local resources.

With the aim of becoming a leader in the eco-responsible construction market, Hoffmann Green is joining the 2022 class of the French Tech Green20 program this year. Led by the Mission French Tech, in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition, this program will enable it to benefit from increased visibility, support from various institutions and public organizations, integration into economic diplomacy, and specific support on greentech issues (contact with ministerial and scientific experts to better understand the technological challenges; mediation with certification bodies; etc).

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "We are proud to be part of the panel of French green jewels that are acting for the ecological transition and that are going to integrate the French Tech Green20 program. This new distinction recognizes the work of all our staff, whom we would like to thank, and supports the strategy that the company has been developing since its creation in 2014. Buoyed by a solid order book and a guaranteed and validated technological lead, Hoffmann Green's future looks promising and will enable us to consolidate our position as the leading producer of decarbonized cement serving a more responsible construction industry".

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement. With one 4.0 industrial sites already operational and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a clean, heating-free and clinker-free manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years. Within the context of the climate emergency, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

