The "10th ECAS European Corporate Aviation Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following the previous success of ECAS in the UK, Sweden, Malta, Greece and online, the 10th Summit will be organised in 2022.

This event will explore the latest developments in the corporate aviation sector of Europe and new business opportunities and challenges.

It will also provide the platform for manufacturers and operators as well as any organization interested in this marketplace, to explore all aspects affecting the future of this industry. It is a unique opportunity to debate the future of business aviation, learn about the latest developments, and enhance our knowledge about the European market.

Who should attend: Business aircraft operators, manufacturers, consultants, bankers, airport executives, leasing and financing companies, insurance companies and all professionals with an interest in the growth of business aviation and future opportunities in Europe.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

Post-Covid Era Private Jet Market Trends: Changing Landscape of BizJet Ownership and Charter Market

Sanctions and the Impact on Aviation

Legal Aspects of Business Aviation An Overview

Response, Recovery, Resilience, and the Future of Business Aviation

Hourly Cost Maintenance Programs

Financing an Aircraft: Have you Considered an Operating Lease?

Insurance for Business Aviation in the current environment in Europe

Speakers

Engin Basyurt, Chief Commercial Officer, Merkur Holding

Simon Davies, VP Sales, UK, Middle-East, and India, Global Jet Capital

Prof. Dr Triant Flouris, VP Academic Affairs, Metropolitan College

Safak Herdem, Managing Partner, Herdem Attorneys At Law

Ali Kartal, Owner, Kartal Law Firm

Rachel McKay, Aircraft Expert Witness, KAYWAY.AERO President, German Aviation Expert Association (GAEA VdL)

Serdar Tamer, Director, Business Development, JSSI

Zekeriya Dur, Aviation Insurance Instructor, Aviation Training Center

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ajpo26

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005870/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900