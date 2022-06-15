NuRAN Wireless Inc.: NuRAN Announces New Board Member Hassan Kabbani

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTC PINK:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hassan Kabbani to the Company's board of directors effective immediately. Mr Kabbani is a seasoned senior telecoms expert with more than thirty years of experience in the telecom and technology industry. He has extensive experience in establishing effective business strategy and P&L management, business development and transformation. He has a proven track record in boosting performance and increasing profitability within an organization and has successfully led several large telecom organizations in multiple countries, including Zain Group, Orange SA, Orascom Telecom and Telecel International. He has also provided leadership in a significant capacity within the International Finance Corporation organization of the World Bank. Currently, Mr. Kabbani is a member of the Board of Directors of Togocom, Monty Mobile, Watary and Golden Tower.

In addition to his directorship, Mr. Kabbani will be establishing an Operations Committee of the Board tasked with optimizing the network rollout, monitoring and KPIs of NuRAN's NaaS infrastructure. His extensive telecommunications background in a leadership capacity, track record for results, focus on long-term strategic growth, and strong operational execution, including managing significant growth as CEO in the early years of Djezzy in Algeria, will help NuRAN exceed its operational and business commitments.

The Company also announces that NuRAN and its auditors will be submitting a revised audit report to the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") intended to address all deficiencies outlined in the previously announced cease trade order (CTO). The Company anticipates that upon receipt of final BCSC approval of the revised materials the revocation of the CTO and the resumption of trading of the Company's common shares will follow shortly.

Due to the CTO, the Company has extended the exercise period of all unexercised 450,000 common share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant") issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on December 15, 2020. The Warrants had an initial expiry date of June 15, 2022 which has been extended to July 8, 2022 due to the current CTO. All other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged.

About NuRAN Wireless:

NuRAN Wireless is a leading rural telecommunications company that meets the growing demand for wireless network coverage in remote and rural regions around the globe. With its affordable and innovative scalable solutions of 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies, NuRAN Wireless offers a new possibility for more than one billion people to communicate effectively over long distances efficiently and affordably. "Bridging the Digital Divide, One Connection at a Time."

