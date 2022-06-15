The "Regulatory Report: The Kanavape Ruling's Impact On EU Harmonization Of CBD" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Since the publishing of the Kanavape decision in November 2020, some EU member states are still non-compliant with it, and a number of member states still view as illegal CBD-containing vape products, hemp flowers, and extraction from flowers.

This report aims to analyze the developments of the European CBD regulatory landscape almost one and a half years after the crucial ruling of the Kanavape case.

Specifically, the analysis focuses on the compliance by EU member states with the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in different policy areas and the direct impact on European Commission (EC) policy decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Kanavape Case

4 Developments Toward Harmonization

5 The Future Of Kanavape and EU Harmonization On CBD

6 Member States' Compliance With The Kanavape Ruling

