Remaining minority shareholders can tender their shares until June 29, 2022 (included) during the reopening of the offer

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) welcomes the initial result of the tender offer for the shares of Europcar Mobility Group by Green Mobility Holding S.A., a consortium consisting of Volkswagen, Attestor and Pon Holdings, as announced today and published by the French financial market authority (AMF

At the expiry of the initial offer period on June 10, 2022, a total of 4,382,557,662 shares of Europcar Mobility Group, representing 87.38 percent of the share capital and at least 87.36 percent of the voting rights of the company, have been tendered. Hence, the minimum acceptance threshold for the offer of 67 percent has been reached. The settlement-delivery of the shares tendered to the initial acceptance period with the payment of the offer price of 0.50 per tendered share will take place on June 22, 2022.

As a reminder, Green Mobility Holding has stated that it aims to acquire more than 90 percent of the share capital and voting rights of Europcar Mobility Group. If the threshold of 90 of the share capital and voting rights of Europcar Mobility Group is reached, the offer price will increase from 0.50 per share to 0.51 per share.

Minority shareholders of Europcar Mobility Group who have not yet tendered their shares will have the opportunity to do so for another ten trading days during an additional acceptance period in accordance with article 232-4 of the AMF's general regulation. As communicated by the AMF, the tender offer will reopen from June 16 until June 29, 2022 (included).

Green Mobility Holding's offer document having received from the AMF the visa no. 21-499 on November 23, 2021

Europcar Mobility Group's reply document having received from the AMF the visa no. 21-500 on November 23, 2021

