GEVELOT S.A.: PRESS RELEASE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 15 JUNE 2022

PRESS RELEASE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 15 JUNE 2022

GEVELOT S.A.

Limited company capitalised at 26,932,500 euros

Head office: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 Levallois-Perret, France

562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE

PRESS RELEASE - 15 JUNE 2022

The Annual General Meeting held on 15 June 2022 approved the Company's financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year 2021.

All the ordinary and extraordinary resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors have been adopted.

The consolidated revenue for the 2021 financial year, consisting mainly of the Pumps Sector, the other sector relating to the real estate activity of the Holding Company, amounted to EUR 101.3 million compared to EUR 89.5 million in 2020, up 13.1%. At constant exchange rates, the increase was 12.9%.

The net income accruing to Gévelot, the consolidating company, for the financial year 2021 amounted to EUR 7.2 million in profit against a profit of EUR 1.0 million in 2020.

The Gévelot parent company generated a net profit of EUR 1.8 million compared to EUR 1.4 million, also a beneficiary in 2020.

It has been decided to pay a dividend set at EUR 3.00 per share as of June 20, 2022, compared to EUR 2.00 last year.

The recent geopolitical events in Eastern Europe lead us to be very cautious about our business prospects, even though our positions in this area are modest and if the activity of the Group for the first half of the year remains nevertheless sufficient.

However, the global international impact should be more penalising in economic and commercial terms for the rest of 2022 and the following years.

Our Group, which has been able to adapt to complicated international contexts, will once again prove its resilience and ability to adapt to difficult situations.

Website Gévelot, Euronext Growth, Amf (Onde)

