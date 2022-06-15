DJ ILBE S.p.A. will attend the "European Midcap Event" in Paris on June 23 and 24 2022 organized by Intermonte (unique partner for Italy) in collaboration with CF&B Communication

Rome, Paris, 15 June 2022 - IERVOLINO & LADY BACARDI ENTERTAINMENT "ILBE", the global movie and TV production company (Euronext Growth Milan - IT0005380602 - IE; Euronext Growth Paris - IT0005380602 - ALIE) will attend the 18^ edition of the "European Midcap Event" set in presence in Paris, hotel Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel and organized by Intermonte (unique partner for Italy) in collaboration with CF&B Communication.

In particular, Andrea Iervolino, Chief Executive Officer, and the top management of the Company, will meet institutional investors, primarily French, usually very active on the Mid&Small cap segment.

Materials dedicated to investors will be available on the Company's website www.ilbegroup.it/com, "Investor Relations" section.

About ILBE

Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment S.p.A. (ILBE) is a global production company, previously called Iervolino Entertainment (IE), founded by Andrea Iervolino, engaged in the production of cinematographic and television content including mainly films, TV shows and animated web series. The Company also operates through its subsidiaries Arte Video, Red Carpet, IES Serbia and Wepost (formerly Iexchange), and has been listed on Euronext Growth Milan since August 2019 and starting from January 12, 2022 also on Euronext Growth Paris..In 2020 ILBE recorded revenues of EUR121 million, EBIT of EUR23 million and net income of EUR19 million. (www.ilbegroup.it/com)

