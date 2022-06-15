Regulatory News:

Driven by a wish to change the Company's executive management and on the proposal of the Remuneration and Selection Committee, the Board of Directors of Société Foncière Lyonnaise (Paris:FLY), now chaired by Pere Viñolas Serra, has appointed Dimitri Boulte as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 July 2022. Dimitri will succeed Nicolas Reynaud, who will leave his post on 30 June 2022 to pursue other projects outside the Group.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Nicolas, who joined SFL in 2006 and has been Chief Executive Officer since January 2015, for his contribution to the Company's excellent performance and the consolidation of its market position.

Aude Grant succeeds Dimitri Boulte as Chief Operating Officer and is appointed Managing Director with effect from 1 July 2022.

Pere Viñolas Serra, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented: "As Board Chairman, I am delighted with the appointment of Dimitri Boulte as Chief Executive Officer of SFL. In an environment characterised by profound change, I have every confidence in Dimitri's ability to support SFL in this new chapter of its history. His extensive experience of the property industry and his leadership skills are key to SFL's success. I would also like to warmly thank Nicolas Reynaud for his contribution and his commitment to SFL, which he has made a European benchmark in the industry

Dimitri Boulte: ""I would like to thank the SFL Board of Directors for the trust it has placed in me and am delighted to be taking over as Chief Executive Officer. On the strength of our unique positioning in the Paris area and the operational and financial strategy we have implemented over the past few years, I will be working alongside all our teams to consolidate SFL's recognition for high-quality redevelopments and its commitment to improving the tenant experience, ready to address the profound changes and challenges facing our industry, particularly in terms of the environment."

Dimitri Boulte, a 44-year-old French citizen, is a graduate of HEC Paris business school and holds a CEMS Master degree from Bocconi University in Milan, Italy. After starting his career with the Unibail-Rodamco group, Dimitri joined SFL in 2011 as Chief Operating Officer. He became Managing Director in January 2015, making a major contribution to SFL's successful growth strategy, with the Company now leader in its segment in terms of value creation.

Aude Grant, a 40-year-old French citizen, is a graduate of HEC Paris business school. She began her career at Deloitte, before joining the Covivio group in 2006. She joined SFL in 2014 as Transactions Business Strategy Director and was appointed Deputy Managing Director, Asset Management Investments, in 2016.

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €8.1 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

