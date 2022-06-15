Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Kommt etwas ganz Großes auf uns zu?
WKN: 542159 ISIN: FR0000033888 Ticker-Symbol: 8XD 
Frankfurt
15.06.22
08:03 Uhr
178,50 Euro
-3,00
-1,65 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GEVELOT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEVELOT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
180,00184,0018:53
Dow Jones News
15.06.2022 | 18:34
104 Leser
GEVELOT S.A.: Implementation of a share buyback programme 15 June 2022

DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Implementation of a share buyback programme 15 June 2022

GEVELOT S.A. GEVELOT S.A.: Implementation of a share buyback programme 15 June 2022 15-Jun-2022 / 18:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Press release: Implementation of a share buyback programme 2022 

=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     GEVELOT S.A. 
         6 Boulevard Bineau 
         92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
         France 
Phone:      +33 1 77 68 31 03 
Fax:       +33 1 77 68 31 05 
E-mail:     contact@gevelot-sa.fr 
Internet:    www.gevelot.fr 
ISIN:      FR0000033888 
Euronext Ticker: ALGEV 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Description of the buyback programme 
EQS News ID:   1376671 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1376671 15-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1376671&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2022 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
