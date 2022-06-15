Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) shareholders, held today at the Maison de la Mutualité in Paris, under the chairmanship of its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Antoine Frérot, approved all of the resolutions submitted to it with a quorum 69,8 %, it being specified that the 12th resolution was not submitted to the vote of the general meeting, Mr. Antoine Frérot having waived the exceptional share-based bonus proposed under this resolution.

These resolutions relate in particular on:

the approval of the parent company financial statements and group consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2021

the setting of the dividend in cash for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021 at €1 per share . The shares will be traded ex-dividend as of July 5, 2022 and payable from July 7, 2022

for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021 at . The shares will be traded ex-dividend as of July 5, 2022 and the renewal of the terms of office as Director of Mr. Antoine Frérot and the appointment of Mrs. Estelle Brachlianoff as Director for a four-year period which will expire at the end of the General Shareholders' Meeting that will be called to approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025;

and the for a four-year period which will expire at the end of the General Shareholders' Meeting that will be called to approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025; the appointment of Mrs. Agata Mazurek-Bak as Director representing employee shareholders and Mr. Romain Ascione as a replacement;

as Director representing employee shareholders and as a replacement; the compensation paid during fiscal year 2021 or awarded in respect of the same fiscal year to Mr. Antoine Frérot as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer;

to Mr. Antoine Frérot as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; the information relating to the 2021 Directors' fees (excluding the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer);

(excluding the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer); the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer's compensation policy from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022

the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer's compensation policy from July 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022

the Director's compensation policy (excluding the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer) in respect of fiscal year 2022

(excluding the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer) the renewal of all the financial delegations of authority granted to the Board of Directors and in particular those in the frame of the implementation of employee share ownership plans

granted to the Board of Directors and in particular those the authorization granted to the Board of Directors to grant shares to corporate officers and employees of the Group and corporate officers of the Company.

After this combined general meeting, the Board of Directors of Veolia Environnement is made up of thirteen Directors, including seven independent Directors out of a total of ten Directors (excluding the two Directors representing employees and the Director representing employee shareholders), i.e. 70%, and six women, i.e. 60%1 and one non voting member (censeur

Mr. Antoine Frérot, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Louis Schweitzer, Vice-Chairman

Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon*, Senior Independent Director

Mrs. Estelle Brachlianoff;

Mr. Pierre-André de Chalendar*;

Mrs. Isabelle Courville*;

Mrs. Clara Gaymard*;

Mrs. Marion Guillou*;

Mr. Franck Le Roux, Director representing employees

Mrs. Agata Mazurek-Bak, Director representing employee shareholders

Mr. Pavel Páša, Director representing employees

Mrs. Nathalie Rachou*;

Mr. Guillaume Texier*;

M. Enric Amiguet y Rovira, non voting member (censeur).

Independent member

The composition of the committees of the Board of Directors, unchanged as of today, will be the following as from July 1, 2022:

Accounts and Audit Committee : Mrs. Nathalie Rachou (Chairwoman), Mrs. Isabelle Courville, Mr. Franck Le Roux (Director representing employees), and Mr. Guillaume Texier.

: Mrs. Nathalie Rachou (Chairwoman), Mrs. Isabelle Courville, Mr. Franck Le Roux (Director representing employees), and Mr. Guillaume Texier. Nominations Committee : Mr. Louis Schweitzer (Chairman), Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon, Mr. Pierre-André de Chalendar, Mr. Antoine Frérot and Mrs. Isabelle Courville.

: Mr. Louis Schweitzer (Chairman), Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon, Mr. Pierre-André de Chalendar, Mr. Antoine Frérot and Mrs. Isabelle Courville. Compensation Committee : Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon (Chairwoman), Mrs. Marion Guillou, Mr. Franck Le Roux (Director representing employees) and Mr. Louis Schweitzer.

: Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon (Chairwoman), Mrs. Marion Guillou, Mr. Franck Le Roux (Director representing employees) and Mr. Louis Schweitzer. Research, Innovation and Sustainable Development Committee : Mrs. Isabelle Courville (Chairwoman), Mrs. Clara Gaymard, Mrs. Marion Guillou, Mr. Pavel Páša (Director representing employees) and Mr. Guillaume Texier.

: Mrs. Isabelle Courville (Chairwoman), Mrs. Clara Gaymard, Mrs. Marion Guillou, Mr. Pavel Páša (Director representing employees) and Mr. Guillaume Texier. Purpose of the Company Committee: Mr. Louis Schweitzer (Chairman), Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon, Mr. Pierre-André de Chalendar, Mrs. Isabelle Courville, Mr. Antoine Frérot, Mr. Franck Le Roux (Director representing employees) and Mrs. Nathalie Rachou.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors has reaffirmed its willingness to pursue its policy of shareholder dialogue and engagement initiated several years ago.

See https://www.veolia.com/en/veolia-group/finance/shareholders for the results of voting on the resolutions and a full webcast of the Combined Shareholders' General Meeting.

Veolia Group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with nearly 220,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2021, the Veolia group provided 79 million inhabitants with drinking water and 61 million with sanitation, produced nearly 48 million megawatt hours and recovered 48 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 28,508 billion euros in 2021. www.veolia.com

1 Excluding Directors representing employees,in accordance with Articles L. 225-27-1 and L. 22-10-7 of the French Commercial Code.

