Mittwoch, 15.06.2022
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Kommt etwas ganz Großes auf uns zu?
WKN: A0BM01 ISIN: US7462283034 
NASDAQ
15.06.22
20:54 Uhr
9,940 US-Dollar
+0,220
+2,26 %
15.06.2022 | 20:32
Pure Cycle Corporation: Pure Cycle Announces Annual Investor Day Event

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) is pleased to announce it will be hosting an Investor Day on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The in-person event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. MST at Sky Ranch, the Company's master planned community. The meeting location will be the Company's construction trailer (28560 E. Colfax Ave., Watkins, CO 80137) located off I-70 Exit 292. The trailer is just south of the Interstate on the left side of N. Monaghan Rd.

CEO/President Mark Harding and CFO/Vice President Kevin McNeill will present an in-depth review of the Company's current state, long-term growth strategies, and progress at Sky Ranch. The senior management team will also answer questions. Additionally, Mark and Kevin will host a tour of Sky Ranch which will focus on Phase 2 of the development, the single-family rental units, and a tour of the state-of-the-art water reclamation facility. Lunch will be provided.

Advanced registration is required. To register, go to https://www.purecyclewater.com/contact. Please complete the inquiry form, select "Register for Investor Day 2022", and type "Attending" in the provided message space before submitting.

Company Information

Pure Cycle continues to diversify its operations, grow its balance sheet, and drive recurring revenues. We operate in three distinct lines of business, each of which complement one another. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider. In 2017, we launched our land development business which develops master planned communities on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services. In 2021, we launched our newest line of business, the rental of single-family homes located at Sky Ranch, which provides long-term recurring revenues, furthers our land development operations, and adds more customers to our water resource business.

Additional information including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or at info@purecyclewater.com. Be sure to follow Pure Cycle on Twitter @purecyclecorp.

SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705262/Pure-Cycle-Announces-Annual-Investor-Day-Event

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
