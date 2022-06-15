Focus Financial Partners: Icon Wealth Partners to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Broadening Focus Presence in the Texas Wealth Management Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Icon Wealth Partners, LLC ("Icon Wealth Partners"), a registered investment adviser headquartered in Houston, Texas, has entered into an agreement to join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Icon Wealth Partners has built its reputation by serving and advising a select group of high net worth families, business owners, corporate executives, law firms and foundations throughout the United States. The firm provides a wide range of services to its clients, including investment advisory, investment management and financial planning services, and also works with its clients' trusted advisors on business strategy/exit planning and tax and estate strategies. Since its founding in 2017, Icon Wealth Partners has been focused on providing an excellent client experience and growing and retaining its client base.

"We founded Icon Wealth Partners with the belief that affluent families, successful business owners and entrepreneurs, as well as leading foundations, would be attracted to an advisory firm that offers a highly personalized and integrated approach to achieving their financial goals," said Blake Pratz, Founder and Managing Partner of Icon Wealth Partners. "We are excited to partner with Focus because their track record of working with firms like ours is exceptional, both in terms of providing the resources and capabilities that are well suited to our clients' needs and in enabling us to preserve our independence." "Focus' industry-leading M&A capabilities and deep industry expertise were important factors in our decision to become a Focus partner firm. We believe having a committed, strategic partner in Focus will also enable us to continue to attract and retain high quality, like-minded financial advisors," added James Pavlik, Managing Partner of Icon Wealth Partners.

"We are thrilled that Icon Wealth Partners will be joining the Focus partnership," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "As we look to grow our presence in Texas and the surrounding area, we are delighted to be able to draw on and leverage the proven management team at Icon Wealth Partners. This transaction further reinforces the attractiveness of our value proposition, which is centered on helping highly successful firms like Icon Wealth Partners accelerate their growth and further enhance the advice and services they provide to their clients."

