Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Publishes Its 10,000th Translation from Media in the Arab and Muslim World and Beyond

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / This month, MEMRI published its 10,000th translation. This is just one of a number of exciting announcements we will be making in advance of our 25th anniversary, later this year.

In the coming months, we will also reach landmark numbers in more of our major series - MEMRI analysis papers and MEMRI video clips translated into English from the media of the Arab and Muslim world and far beyond.

When MEMRI was founded in February 1998 - nearly 25 years ago - we set for ourselves the mission of bridging the language gap between the Middle East and the West by providing primary-source translations from Arabic print media to our core audience of lawmakers, government agencies, media, academia, and the public at large.

Our aim was to enable them - and particularly the decision-makers among them - to take into account what is actually being said in Arabic in the Middle East. We began sending our translations, research, and analysis, at the rate of one every few days, via fax to our few hundred subscribers, and made our reports available on our website.

Within a few years, we expanded to cover Farsi media. Over time, we began translating from Urdu, Pashtu, and Turkish as well. We expanded from print media to TV broadcasts, launching our video division. We also began covering new online media as they developed, including social media, and started to translate from some Western languages as well. We continue to grow our email subscription list; it now numbers over 100,000 subscribers.

Over six years ago, MEMRI began monitoring, translating, and analyzing content from Russian media and primary sources, and our Russian Media Studies Project (RMSP) was launched.

Two years ago, we began monitoring, translating, and analyzing content from Chinese media outlets, creating our Chinese Media Studies Project (CMSP).

Today, millions of MEMRI readers worldwide regularly access, read, view, and subscribe to our translations and research - via social media, email, and our websites. While this is a tremendous accomplishment, MEMRI will be rolling out new initiatives for its upcoming 25th anniversary, not only continuing to "bridge the language gap" but to bridge gaps in far more than just language.

