Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2022) - China Education Resources Inc. (TSXV: CHN) (OTC PINK: CHNUF) ("CER") today provides shareholders and investors with an update:

Further to the CER's press release dated May 31, 2022, CER still remains in the default status of filing the 2021 annual audited consolidated financial statements ("financials") and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

Due to the recently outbreaks of COVID-19 in many cities in China, the Chinese government has tightened COVID restrictions and imposed "Zero-COVID" policy leading to lockdowns in different areas of the City of Beijing resulting in the delay of the progress of our audit of the 2021 financials and MD&A. The audit progress is much slower than expected. CER intends to do the filings and any other periodic disclosure required under applicable securities laws as soon as practicable.

