Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2022) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) (OTC Pink: RJKAF) ("RJK" or the "Company") announces that it has issued an additional 4,125,516 units (the "Additional Units") to Great Lakes Nickel Limited ("GLN") following the release to RJK from escrow of $453,806.76 (the "Escrowed Funds") in subscription funds provided by GLN pursuant to the non-brokered private placement that closed on May 20, 2022 (the "Offering"). The Escrowed Funds will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Additional Units comprise the second and final part of GLN's 5,916,000 Unit subscription, at a price of $0.11 per Unit. Each Unit consisted of one Class A Subordinate Voting Share in the capital of RJK ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.25 at any time prior to 4:00 p.m. EST on the date that is three years after the issuance of the Warrants. Accordingly, the Warrants comprising the Additional Units will expire on June 15, 2025. The full details of the Offering are available in a news release of the Company dated May 23, 2022.

The Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Additional Units are subject to a statutory hold period ending on October 16, 2022. GLN has undertaken to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to not exercise the Warrants held by it if such exercise would cause GLN's ownership of voting shares of the Company to exceed 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding voting shares.

The Offering remains subject to final acceptance by the TSXV.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

