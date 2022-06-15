Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.06.2022
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Kommt etwas ganz Großes auf uns zu?
WKN: A3DEW8 ISIN: BMG7997W1029 Ticker-Symbol: P4F 
Frankfurt
15.06.22
09:16 Uhr
30,760 Euro
-0,880
-2,78 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
15.06.2022
Seadrill Limited: Change to the Board of Directors

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (XOAS: SDRL) announces today that the Company has received the resignation of Karen Boesen as a director. The resignation is effective 17 June 2022. Ms. Boesen informed the Company that she had no disagreement with the Company on any matter, including its business, strategic initiatives, policies or practices.

The Company wishes to express its sincere appreciation to Ms. Boesen for her service to Seadrill since she took up her board seat on the Company's emergence from chapter 11.

About Seadrill

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill's high-quality, technologically-advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations from shallow to ultra-deep-water environments. The Company owns and/or operates 30 rigs, which includes drillships, semi-submersibles, and jack-ups.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

Media questions should be directed to:

Sara Dunne
Director of Communications
communications@seadrill.com
+ 1 281 630 7064

Analyst questions should be directed to:
Hawthorn Advisors
seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com
+44 (0) 203 7454960

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

