Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM), the world's leading developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM) persistent memory solutions, will be showcasing its newest STT-MRAM, the EMxxLX series of high-speed, persistent memory at Embedded World 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany. The premier tradeshow runs from June 21-23, with the Everspin booth in Hall 3A-203. Everspin President and CEO, Sanjeev Aggarwal, will be giving a talk at the event on June 21, 11am CEST in session 10.4. He will be addressing MRAM Technology and Applications for the IoT and FPGA Market. The EMxxLX STT-MRAM supports the Expanded SPI (xSPI) interface and offers an unprecedented 400 Megabytes per second of read and write bandwidth. There will be live demonstrations of the product running in benchmark comparisons, customer applications, and a sports analytics AI based setup at the Everspin stand, 3A-203 during the exhibit hall hours. Customers will be able to observe significant enhancements in use cases such as faster FPGA configuration, machine learning sensor algorithms and analytics, and industrial controls. Visitors are encouraged to visit the Everspin stand for demonstrations and to talk with Everspin representatives.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world's leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry's most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, Automotive, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ:MRAM

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615006137/en/

Contacts:

Company Contact:

Joe O'Hare

T: 512-975-6669

E: joe.ohare@everspin.com