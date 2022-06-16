Griffin Global Asset Management Announces the Agreement to Purchase and Leaseback Seven Airbus A320-200neos and Two Airbus A321-200neos with JetSMART

DUBLIN, Ireland, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management ("Griffin") is pleased to announce the agreement to purchase and leaseback seven Airbus A320-200neo and two Airbus A321-200neo aircraft with JetSMART, a South American ultra low-cost carrier. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2022 and throughout 2023.



"We are pleased to welcome JetSMART to our growing list of airline partners. These nine A320neo family aircraft will continue to reduce JetSMART's operating cost, which should translate into lower fares and access to more destinations across South America for their customers," said Eric Hild, Griffin's Senior Vice President of Marketing.

Matt Bernier, JetSMART's Chief Financial Officer noted, "This is very positive news for JetSMART because our agreement with Griffin is our largest purchase and sale-leaseback to-date, which will allow us to continue our expansion to meet growing passenger demand in South America and achieve our goal of 100 aircraft and 100 million passengers by 2026".

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin's team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs and financiers to provide customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines around the world. For more information, please visit www.griffingam.ieor www.griffingam.com.

Founded in 2016, JetSMART Airlines is an ultra low-cost airline with domestic operations in Chile, Argentina and Peru and offering international services to Colombia, Uruguay and Brazil, having carried more than 10 million passengers. JetSMART is part of the airline portfolio of US private equity firm Indigo Partners, which includes Frontier Airlines in the USA, Wizz Air in Europe, Volaris in Mexico, Lynx Air in Canada and Cebu Pacific in Asia. JetSMART customers benefit from an extensive point-to-point route network which connects secondary cities on direct flights throughout the region at ultra-low fares available at: www.jetsmart.com

