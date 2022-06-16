F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche launches human papillomavirus (HPV) self-sampling solution, expanding cervical cancer screening options

Every year, over 604,000 women worldwide are diagnosed with cervical cancer and approximately 342,000 die from this preventable disease, caused by infection with Human Papillomavirus (HPV). 1

Nearly nine out of 10 women who die from cervical cancer live in low- and middle-income countries. 2 For patients living in areas with limited healthcare resources, increasing access to screening and decreasing barriers to sample collection are keys to ultimately preventing this disease.

Roche's HPV self sampling solution expands access to HPV screening options by enabling patients to privately collect their sample while at a healthcare facility.







Basel, 16 June 2022 - Roche.



About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognizing our endeavor to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



