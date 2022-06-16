F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche provides update on Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative study evaluating crenezumab in autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease

Crenezumab did not slow or prevent cognitive decline in people with a specific genetic mutation which causes early-onset Alzheimer's disease

For more than a decade Roche has been working in collaboration with Banner Alzheimer's Institute, the University of Antioquia in Colombia and the National Institute on Aging on this pioneering prevention study

Initial data will be presented at the upcoming Alzheimer's Association International Conference





Basel, 16 June 2022 - Roche.



About Autosomal Dominant Alzheimer's Disease

Autosomal dominant Alzheimer's Disease (ADAD; also known as familial AD or dominantly-inherited AD [DIAD]) is a rare, inherited form of Alzheimer's disease caused by single gene mutations in the APP, PSEN1 or PSEN2 genes. Less than 1% of all Alzheimer's cases worldwide are thought to be caused by genetic mutations. It usually has a much earlier onset than the more common sporadic Alzheimer's disease, with symptoms developing in people in their 30s to 60s. If an individual has one of these mutations they are nearly certain to develop Alzheimer's and there is a 50% chance they will pass it on to each of their children.



About the PSEN1 E280A mutation and the Antioquia kindreds

The PSEN1 E280A or 'Paisa' mutation virtually guarantees that carriers will develop Alzheimer's at the average age of 44 and dementia at the average age of 49. The Colombian PSEN1 E280A kindred are the world's largest extended family with ADAD, with ~6,000 family members and ~1,200 with the mutation.



The API ADAD trial was conducted in collaboration with neurologist Francisco Lopera and his team, Grupo de Neurociencias de Antioquia (GNA), at the University of Antioquia in Medellín, Colombia. Dr Lopera followed the kindred for three decades prior to the start of the trial and has established a close relationship with many members.



About crenezumab

Crenezumab is an investigational, monoclonal antibody designed to neutralise neurotoxic oligomers, a form of beta-amyloid. Crenezumab has an antibody backbone (IgG4) designed to minimise the inflammatory response in the brain, which may result in a lower risk of certain MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) abnormalities known as ARIA (Amyloid-Related Imaging Abnormalities). The investigational medicine was discovered by Swiss biotechnology company AC Immune SA.

www.roche.com

media.relations@roche.com

Hans Trees, PhD

Phone: +41 61 687 41 47



SileiaUrech

Phone: +41 79 935 81 48 Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein

Phone: +41 61 687 89 67



KarstenKleine

Phone: +41 61 682 28 31 Nina Mählitz

Phone: +41 79 327 54 74 Nathalie Meetz

Phone: +41 61 687 43 05

Neuroscience is a major focus of research and development at Roche. Our goal is to pursue groundbreaking science to develop new treatments that help improve the lives of people with chronic and potentially devastating diseases.Roche is investigating more than a dozen medicines for neurological disorders, including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy, neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, Alzheimer's disease, Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Together with our partners, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of scientific understanding to solve some of the most difficult challenges in neuroscience today.Founded in1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.In recognising our endeavor to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.For more information, please visitAll trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail:

Attachment