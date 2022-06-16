Patrizia Marraghini and Caroline Lebel approved as new Board directors

75.18% of the Company's share capital was represented at the AGM, and all resolutions were approved by large margins

Regulatory News:

AFYREN (Paris:ALAFY), a greentech company that manufactures biobased ingredients using fermentation technology and a circular business model, today announced that its shareholders have approved all of the resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) of June 15, 2022.

On first call, the necessary quorum was reached, the shareholders having voted represent 75.18% of the share capital and 75.36% of the voting rights of the company. They approved all the resolutions. Detailed results are available on the AFYREN website: https://afyren.com/en/investor/

These resolutions include the approval of the appointments to the Board of Directors of Patrizia Marraghini as independent Director and Chairwoman of the Audit Committee, and of Caroline Lebel as Director.

AFYREN thanks all the shareholders who have participated and welcomes the arrival of Mrs. Marraghini and Mrs. Lebel, who reinforce the competence and independence of its Board of Directors.

Stefan BORGAS, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated: "We are delighted to welcome Caroline and Patrizia to the AFYREN Board of Directors. Their experience will bring a wide range of key skills and contribute to the positive dynamic of the Company. These new appointments are part of a strong strategy of diversification of governance through which we hope to achieve a balance in the short-to-medium term. Meanwhile, AFYREN's development continues to gather momentum, notably with the finalization of construction at its first plant and a listing on the stock exchange that will pave the way for its international deployment. Upcoming industrial projects underscore the company's ambition and its ability to operate in the field in keeping with current trends, while meeting the need to develop more efficient and sustainable industry."

Watch exclusive interviews with Patrizia Marraghini and Caroline Lebel

About AFYREN

Founded in 2012 to meet the growing need of industries to reduce the use of petroleum derivatives in their production chain, AFYREN produces biomolecules derived from the reuse of non-food biomass. These ingredients are widely used in human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics, and fine chemicals. This production of renewable carbon, which is firmly grounded in the circular economy, uses fermentation technologies that are the result of 10 years of research and are patented worldwide. AFYREN is a winner of the 2030 Global Innovation Contest in the "Plant proteins and plant chemistry" category and was selected in the French Tech 120 in 2020 and 2021. In 2018, AFYREN committed to its industrial project by creating the AFYREN NEOXY joint venture with Bpifrance's SPI fund. The AFYREN NEOXY plant under construction in the Grand Est region will produce AFYREN organic acids in 2022. AFYREN and AFYREN NEOXY employed more than 70 people at their sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. In 2021, AFYREN listed on Euronext Growth exchange in Paris, raising a total amount of 70.4 million euros with the objective of accelerating its industrial development (Afyren's ISIN: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).

For more information: afyren.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005928/en/

Contacts:

Investors:investisseurs@afyren.com

Press: James Connell Bogert-Magnier Communications (+33 6 2152 1755); jim@bogert-magnier.com