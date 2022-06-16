BioInvent International: Natalie Berner of Redmile and Nanna Lüneborg of Forbion proposed as New Board Members of BioInvent

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (NASDAQ Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces on behalf of the nomination committee, the proposal to elect Natalie Berner and Nanna Lüneborg as new Board members, at the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") on July 12, 2022.

BioInvent's nomination committee, consisting of Laura Feinleib (Redmile Group, LLC), Erik Esveld (van Herk Investments B.V.), Vincent Ossipow (Omega Funds, LP) and the Chairman of the Board, Leonard Kruimer, proposes that the Board of Directors of BioInvent shall be increased by two members and that Natalie Berner and Nanna Lüneborg are elected as new Board members of BioInvent. Natalie Berner is a Managing Director at BioInvent's largest shareholder Redmile Group, LLC ("Redmile"), with a holding of 16.7% of the shares and votes in the company since March 2021. Nanna Lüneborg is General Partner of Forbion Growth Opportunities Fund ("Forbion"), who on 8 June 2022 notified the financial market that it has reached a holding of 5% of the shares and votes in the company through its Forbion Growth Opportunities Fund I.

"I am delighted with the nomination of Natalie Berner and Nanna Lüneborg as new members of the Board of Directors of BioInvent, subject to the shareholders' approval" commented Leonard Kruimer, Chairman of the Board. "We are grateful for the continuing and constructive support of our major investors, including Redmile and Forbion, and look forward to working with them even more closely through this representation on the Board of Directors. Natalie and Nanna both have outstanding track records in biotech investment and strong scientific expertise. They will provide valuable insight and advice as BioInvent continues to develop its exciting pipeline of first-in-class immuno-modulatory cancer therapies."

"We are impressed with the innovation and scientific rigour that underpins the platform and pipeline of BioInvent, and the team has done an excellent job to deliver multiple novel programs into the clinic. We look forward to the option of working with the Board of Directors and management team to build a successful oncology company by making better therapeutic options available to cancer patients" commented Nanna Lüneborg, General Partner of Forbion.

Nanna Lüneborg (born 1975), is General Partner at Forbion since September 2021. She has previously been a partner at Novo Ventures, one of the largest healthcare investors globally, and a key member of the European deal team focusing on late-stage biopharma investments across Europe. Nanna Lüneborg began her career in venture capital at Apposite Capital. She holds an MBA from the University of Cambridge, a PhD in Neuroscience from University College London, and a BA in Physiology and Psychology from the University of Oxford. Nanna Lüneborg has previously served on the Board of Directors of publicly traded and privately held companies, including Lava Therapeutics, Numab, ReViral, NBE Therapeutics, ObsEva, IO Biotech, Inventiva, Orphazyme, NodThera, MinervaX, and Stargazer. Nanna Lüneborg is assessed to be independent in relation to the company, the executive management and major shareholders.

Natalie Berner (born 1990) is a Managing Director, Therapeutics at Redmile Group, LLC. Natalie joined Redmile as a Research Associate in August 2016. Prior to joining Redmile, Natalie Berner was a Research Associate at the New York University School of Medicine. Natalie also serves as a director of Redx Pharma Plc. Natalie Berner received a BA in Community Health from Brown University and a Certificate in Premedical Sciences from Columbia University. Natalie Berner is assessed to be independent in relation to the company and the executive management but dependent in relation to major shareholders.

More information about the EGM can be found in the convening notice to the EGM, which will be published through a separate press release.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively and a fifth program just initiating clinical development. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, Senior Director Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com Martin Welschof, CEO

+46 (0)46 286 85 50

martin.welschof@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

