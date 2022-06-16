- (PLX AI) - Subsea 7 says unit Seaway 7 signed letter of exclusivity for East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm.
- • Seaway 7's scope of work would include the transport and installation of 95 monopile foundations, associated seabed preparation and scour protection along with the engineering, supply and installation of the inner-array cables
- • The project is expected to commence in 2022 with offshore work scheduled for 2024, subject to East Anglia THREE securing a final investment decision (FID) by ScottishPower Renewables
- • This would be a "very large project award," which Subsea 7 defines as $500-750 million
