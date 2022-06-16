Solvay S.A.: Solvay showcases progress in transforming its Solutions segment



The Group held a webinar focused on consumer-facing markets

Brussels, June 16, 2022

Solvay held a webinarfor the investment community on the Consumer businessesthat will be part of the future SpecialtyCo. Today, this sector is represented mainly by Novecare and Aroma Performance businesses, which are currently included in the Solutions business segment. This webinar marked a continuation of Solvay's series that began in December 2021 with an ESG update, followed by the materials supplied to the Automotive industry.

"Consumer" refers to a diverse group of businesses that touch all of us in our daily lives. These are markets driven by demand from consumers and regulators for sustainable and high-performing solutions. The majority of these activities are categorized into four main areas of focus for Solvay: Agrochemicals, Home & Personal Care, Coatings, and Food, Flavors & Fragrances.

"The Solutions segment has made a remarkable turnaround since the announcement of our GROW strategy and has significantly exceeded its optimization mandate. EBITDA margins have expanded from 15% in 2018 to 19% in 2021 and returns improved by 2.5 percentage points, putting us firmly in the value-creation range," said Ilham Kadri, CEO Solvay. "I'm so proud of our teams for this excellent progress and I am even more encouraged by the continued momentum. With 22% of circular sales, we are well advanced on the path to structurally upgrade and differentiate our portfolio towards higher-specialty solutions, taking advantage of the transition to natural, bio-sourced, renewable and circular products, such as the non-GMO biofermentation of rice bran waste. The future of these businesses as part of SpecialtyCo looks bright."

Solvay further aspires to grow this sector by high single-digits across the mid-term, driven by:

Sustainability which is driving premiumization, with increased demand from end-consumers for products that are bio-sourced, biodegradable, and contribute to the circular economy.

A track record of outgrowing the market in our key areas driven by a tailored approach to develop sustainable solutions with a relentless focus on our customers' needs.

A proven, repeatable growth model, driven by innovation and expansion opportunities, and continuous portfolio upgrading.

