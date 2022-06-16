News summary:

UK wireless and fiber service provider aiming to offer ultra-fast connectivity to homes and businesses in remote areas

ADVA aggregation device enables Quickline to use 5G tech for residential and business services

Compact 100G solution provides pre-activation testing and 5G synchronization capabilities

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Quickline has deployed its FSP 150 aggregation solution to offer high-speed residential and enterprise services across the hardest-to-reach areas in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. The innovative new network utilizes 5G wireless and FTTP for the last mile. Combined with ADVA's MEF 3.0-certified 100Gbit/s technology, this enables Quickline to rapidly expand the delivery of ultra-fast, highly available broadband to more remote locations across the region. Temperature-hardened and simple to deploy, ADVA's compact edge solution provides pre-activation testing and features the highly accurate synchronization capabilities vital for 5G services. ADVA's partner, Nomios, played a key role in the deployment, planning and designing of the new infrastructure as well as providing project management, network management services and ongoing support.

ADVA's edge technology is helping Quickline to rapidly deliver high-speed internet access to remote users in the UK. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our mission is to give customers access to gigabit-capable broadband in the hardest-to-reach rural areas of the UK. To do that, we've harnessed the most advanced aggregation device and taken an innovative approach to last-mile connectivity. By leveraging the flexibility and power of ADVA's FSP 150 to link our 5G-based services to PoPs, we can deliver lightning-fast broadband to more rural communities than ever before," said Sean Royce, CEO of Quickline. "Working with trusted and proven partners such as ADVA and Nomios with their strong customer-first ethos was also important to us in our decision making."

Supported by the Building Digital UK program, Quickline's expanded network is helping to connect some of Britain's hardest-to-reach places. Built on the high-density ADVA FSP 150-XG400 Series, the infrastructure enables 100Gbit/s connectivity in the national network as well as the distribution of the highly precise phase and frequency synchronization needed for 5G. For smaller nodes, Quickline has also deployed the FSP 150-XG100Pro Series. Both solutions bring together a rich set of programmability and security features contained within a compact and environmentally hardened case. What's more, with 24/7 monitoring from Nomios, any faults can be proactively identified and rectified with minimal impact on end users.

"We're pleased to be supporting Quickline with its goal of offering high-speed internet to those living and working in underserved areas. With more people than ever working from home, it's vital to close the digital divide and ensure that families and businesses can benefit from the same high-quality services as those in urban areas," commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP of sales, EMEA at ADVA. "Our FSP 150 family of carrier-class packet devices is the perfect fit for Quickline's expanding network. Designed to deliver high-density transport, aggregation and demarcation of 5G and MEF 3.0 CE services, our solutions ensure fast and reliable fixed-line or wireless connectivity. We're looking forward to helping Quickline continue to grow with support from us and our partner Nomios."

"Homes and businesses now expect and depend on fast, reliable broadband. That's why Quickline is harnessing our expertise with ADVA's packet edge technology to build a new high-speed residential and enterprise network. The opportunity for strategic growth is now firmly in place with the ability to scale services at the edge and extend reach to customers in hard-to-reach locations. This has been achieved in a highly reliable, time- and cost-efficient way," said Richard Butcher, MD of UK&I at Nomios. "With our monitoring service, ongoing management, maintenance and training, Quickline is well prepared for the future. Working together, Nomios and ADVA helped Quickline to combine their 5G technologies and best-of-breed access solutions, creating an extremely innovative and efficient network architecture that will deliver on present day and future customer expectations across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and beyond."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About Nomios

Nomios are a cyber security and networking solutions provider for global enterprises, telecommunications operators and service providers. They combine technologies, processes and the best human expertise to create next generation services and solutions. Their service quality and operational excellence results in the highest customer satisfaction in the market. www.nomios.co.uk.

About Quickline

Quickline is focussed on delivering improved broadband connectivity in rural areas of the north of England and beyond where a significant digital divide remains and many hundreds of thousands of premises are in desperate need of increased broadband speeds. The East Yorkshire-based firm is an innovative forward-thinking Internet Service Provider (ISP) with its heritage in fixed wireless, but its network includes increasing amounts of full fibre connectivity, as well as rural-delivered 5G technology. Its aim is to be the leading UK-dedicated, rural broadband infrastructure provider, delivering innovative, flexible and hybrid solutions that can address the millions of premises ignored by previous commercial rollouts for many years to come. They believe in ultrafast internet for all, no matter where you live or work. www.quickline.co.uk.

