Ortec Finance; ESG Book: Ortec Finance Announces Partnership with ESG Book to Accelerate Investor Access to Sustainability Data and Insights

Ortec Finance's collaboration with ESG Book will provide clients with a one-stop shop for sustainability analysis.

ESG Book, formerly Arabesque S-Ray, combines cutting-edge technology and research to make sustainability data more widely accessible across financial markets.

Investors will gain access to ESG Book's suite of metrics and data on corporate emissions, green revenues, and regulatory solutions.

Launching later in 2022, Ortec Finance is developing an on-demand Implied Temperature Rise (ITR) analytics platform for Climate ALIGN, powered by ESG Book's market-leading climate data. The platform will allow clients to access ITR scores across multiple asset classes including public equities, credit, private markets and sovereign debt.

LONDON and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG Book, a global leader in sustainability data and technology, and Ortec Finance, the leading provider of technology and solutions for risk and return management, today announced a new partnership to deliver next-generation ESG data and insights to investors.

Through the collaboration, Ortec Finance will leverage ESG Book's suite of climate and sustainability data solutions to provide clients with a one-stop shop for sustainability analysis.

Ortec Finance's partnership with ESG Book, formerly Arabesque S-Ray, will enable investors to access a wide range of metrics and data on corporate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and green revenues, as well as regulatory solutions addressing Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and EU Taxonomy requirements.

Launching later in 2022, Ortec Finance is developing an on-demand Implied Temperature Score (ITR) analytics platform for Climate ALIGN, which will be powered by ESG Book's market-leading climate data. The platform will allow clients to access ITR scores across multiple asset classes including public equities, credit, and private markets. ITR scores will be available for individual securities, and at an aggregate level across asset classes and portfolios.

Ton van Welie, CEO of Ortec Finance, said: "We are thrilled about the partnership between ESG Book and Ortec Finance. The financial impact of climate risk, combined with net zero alignment, are increasingly taking centre stage in investment decision-making. By combining ESG Book's sustainability data and technology with the models and methodologies of Ortec Finance, we are able to provide our clients with the analytics and insights that enable them to manage the increasing complexity of investment decision-making."

Dr Daniel Klier, CEO of ESG Book, said: "With a shared vision to empower investment decisions through transparency, we are delighted to be collaborating with Ortec Finance to accelerate client access to comparable, reliable ESG data and insights. With the growing focus on the transition to a net zero economy, investors worldwide are developing more robust approaches to climate scenario analysis, and through this partnership, we are excited to deliver the best solutions in the market".

About Ortec Finance

Ortec Finance is the leading provider of technology and solutions for risk and return management. It is our purpose to enable people to manage the complexity of investment decisions. We do this through delivering leading technologies and solutions for investment decision-making to financial institutions around the world. Our strength lies in an effective combination of advanced models, innovative technology and in-depth market knowledge. This combination of skills and expertise supports investment professionals in achieving a better risk-return ratio and thus better results. Headquartered in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, we also have offices in Amsterdam, London, Toronto, Zurich and Melbourne. www.ortecfinance.com

About ESG Book

ESG Book is a global leader in sustainability data and technology. Formerly Arabesque S-Ray, ESG Book combines cutting-edge technology and proprietary research. ESG Book's wide range of cloud-based sustainability products and solutions are used by many of the world's leading financial organisations which collectively manage over $120 trillion. The company has offices in London, Frankfurt, Boston, Singapore, Delhi and Tokyo and serves clients worldwide from offices in Asia, Europe and North America. www.esgbook.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1840853/Ortec_Finance_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1825453/ESG_Book_Logo.jpg