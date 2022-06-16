Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Kommt etwas ganz Großes auf uns zu?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DBDW ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01 Ticker-Symbol: T61 
Stuttgart
16.06.22
09:05 Uhr
0,012 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHALLENGERX PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHALLENGERX PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.06.2022 | 09:04
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ChallengerX Plc - Agreement with Triad Endeavour Sports & Entertainment

ChallengerX Plc - Agreement with Triad Endeavour Sports & Entertainment

PR Newswire

London, June 15

16 June 2022

ChallengerX plc

("ChallengerX" or the "Company")

ChallengerX Signs Digital Asset Monetization Agreement with Triad Endeavour Sports & Entertainment

ChallengerX plc (AQSE: CXS) announces the signing of a Digital Asset Monetization Agreement ("DAMA" or "the agreement") with Triad Endeavour Sports & Entertainment.

The agreement carries an initial term of five years and will immediately see Triad Endeavour onboarded into the CXSports Money Pages platform. Additional Money Pages will also be created for many of the events and talents which are under Triad Endeavour's management.

Triad Endeavour is an event promotion and talent management company working across sports, theatre, film, music, podcasting, and sportswear. Its headline promotion, the Ultimate Fight League (UFL), has seen a roster of esteemed fighters like Charlie Milner and Chris Duncan from leagues such as Bellator and the UFC competing.

Triad Endeavour co-founder Sayed Gilani said, "We are a small team punching well above our weight and we're forever in need of additional capital to take our UFL event to the next level. We see this agreement as an important step forward in generating much-needed revenues and growing our league."

ChallengerX COO Lucas Caneda said, "We look forward to working with Triad Endeavour, especially as they look to grow the UFL. It's a promising event, and we couldn't be more excited to play an important role in its continued growth. Our Money Page platform provides sports leagues, teams, and athletes with an instant solution that helps them monetize their digital influence and online following, at no cost to them. Clients can have their dedicated Money Page ready in a matter of days, if not faster."

About ChallengerX plc:

Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange in London, ChallengerX plc is a Software-as-a-Service "SaaS 2.0" monetization technology and digital marketing company serving sports clubs, players, sports news sites, and other influencers around the world. Its technology helps its customers, at no cost, generate incremental recurring revenues from their existing followers via a proprietary LOPI ("Leverage Other People's Influence") strategy.

ChallengerX also offers bespoke service packages that help clubs develop and build their brand, rapidly grow their base of fans, gain additional higher-end sponsors, and source and sell club merchandise through a club-branded eStore the Company operates on each club's behalf.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, constituted inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment)(EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

The directors of ChallengerX plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

ChallengerX plc
Olivia Edwards
Chief Executive Officer

John May
Non-Executive Chairman		Phone: +44 7467 287353
Email: olivia@challengerx.io

Phone: +44 786 071 5075
Email: john@challengerx.io
First Sentinel
Corporate Adviser
Brian Stockbridge		Phone: +44 7876 888 011
CHALLENGERX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.