ChallengerX Plc - Agreement with Triad Endeavour Sports & Entertainment

16 June 2022

ChallengerX plc



("ChallengerX" or the "Company")



ChallengerX Signs Digital Asset Monetization Agreement with Triad Endeavour Sports & Entertainment

ChallengerX plc (AQSE: CXS) announces the signing of a Digital Asset Monetization Agreement ("DAMA" or "the agreement") with Triad Endeavour Sports & Entertainment.



The agreement carries an initial term of five years and will immediately see Triad Endeavour onboarded into the CXSports Money Pages platform. Additional Money Pages will also be created for many of the events and talents which are under Triad Endeavour's management.



Triad Endeavour is an event promotion and talent management company working across sports, theatre, film, music, podcasting, and sportswear. Its headline promotion, the Ultimate Fight League (UFL), has seen a roster of esteemed fighters like Charlie Milner and Chris Duncan from leagues such as Bellator and the UFC competing.



Triad Endeavour co-founder Sayed Gilani said, "We are a small team punching well above our weight and we're forever in need of additional capital to take our UFL event to the next level. We see this agreement as an important step forward in generating much-needed revenues and growing our league."



ChallengerX COO Lucas Caneda said, "We look forward to working with Triad Endeavour, especially as they look to grow the UFL. It's a promising event, and we couldn't be more excited to play an important role in its continued growth. Our Money Page platform provides sports leagues, teams, and athletes with an instant solution that helps them monetize their digital influence and online following, at no cost to them. Clients can have their dedicated Money Page ready in a matter of days, if not faster."



