Ørsted comments on media speculations regarding an acquisition of French/German onshore power platform Ostwind

16.6.2022 08:56:01 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Inside information

In response to media speculations, Ørsted confirms that it is in late-stage negotiations with Ostwind AG and the shareholders Gisela Wendling-Lenz, Ulrich Lenz, and Fabien Kayser regarding Ørsted's potential acquisition of 100 % of OSTWIND Erneuerbare Energien GmbH, OSTWINDpark Rotmainquelle GmbH & Co. KG, OSTWIND International S.A.S., and OSTWIND Engineering S.A.S. There can be given no assurances as to whether a transaction will be concluded and the timing hereof. As communicated at Ørsted's Capital Markets Day 2021, we are continuously looking to expand our onshore business in Europe. The information provided in this announcement does not change Ørsted's financial outlook for the 2022 financial year or the expected investment level announced for 2022. For further information, please contact:

About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 7,016 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2021, the group's revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion).

