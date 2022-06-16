Archipel Academy raises €13 million investment and acquires Edubookers

Fastest growing EdTech platform wants to be the leading European marketplace for training courses by the end of 2024

ZALTBOMMEL, Netherlands, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Archipel Academy, the all-in-one learning platform for organisations, has obtained a €13 million investment from Pride Capital Partners and acquired Edubookers, the booking platform for training courses. The company is aiming to become the leading European platform in the field of training and courses. Edubookers will continue operating from Eindhoven, under the same name.

Archipel Academy is the fastest growing Dutch EdTech platform and the only one to offer all tools and services that enable organisations to offer training courses to employees on a single platform. In addition, the platform offers access to over 2,000 trainers and 70,000 training courses. The € 13 million investment from Pride Capital Partners is being used for both autonomous growth as well as a buy-and-build strategy, with which Archipel Academy is setting its sights on the European market, including Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

"The growth budget and acquisition of Edubookers will help us serve our combined clients even better by offering greater economies of scale among other things. In addition, this step brings us closer to our goal of creating a European marketplace with access to the best trainers in all of Europe," says Omar Zakaria Fouab, founder and CEO of Archipel Academy.

Lifelong Development via The Learning Account

Archipel used the investment to acquire Edubookers, the booking platform for training courses. Edubookers developed into a successful mediation platform for students and trainers during the corona period. Acquisition of the Edubookers platform will enable Archipel to make the catalogue available at European level by the end of this year. Edubookers will continue to exist and will focus on LLD platforms (Lifelong Development) platforms and the The Learning Account under the same name.

"The corona pandemic has made it clear that Lifelong Development is crucial for Dutch companies and citizens. More and more initiatives that encourage this are being deployed both by governments and in collective labour agreements. Herein lies an important focus on individual learning budgets. Edubookers is putting this into practice with different LLD platforms and the Learning Account. We found the desired partner to expand our leading position in Archipel," says Paul Schrama, CEO of Edubookers.

Unlimited learning

Archipel Academy has its origins in Schouten & Nelissen, but has been entirely independent since 2020. Since then, the all-in-one learning platform has grown from 8 people to a team of over 120 employees, with clients such as Heineken, VodafoneZiggo, Philips and Unilever. In 2021, Archipel Academy acquired Conclusion's 'Conclusion Learning Centers' division.

Archipel's services now comprise an AI-driven learning platform that allows employees to focus on their development goals, as well as Learning Services, which offers organisations the ability to manage learning programmes. The company also has a Learning Consultancy department that offers custom learning advice and activation campaigns. Archipel's growth plans encompass expansion of the offering and further development of the platform. In addition, the company is working on its unique 'Unlimited learning' proposition, which gives unlimited access to learning programmes and exams. As a shareholder and financier, Pride Capital Partners will continue to support Archipel Academy in the roll-out of its growth plans in both a financial and strategic role.

"In recent years, Archipel Academy has developed a scaleable product that completely unburdens large international organisations in respect of training courses. Archipel Academy's unique proposition translates into short sales cycles and satisfied clients. Pride Capital Partners looks forward to supporting the management team in the roll-out of autonomous growth plans on one hand, and achieving strategic acquisitions on the other. We see Archipel Academy as the new Spotify or Netflix of training courses," says Lars van 't Hoenderdaal, Managing Partner at Pride Capital Partners.

About Archipel Academy

Archipel Academy has been active as a broad learning partner with their all-in-one AI-driven learning platform since 2018. Services consist of; A personal and flexible Learning Management System. An intelligent search & book content marketplace in which the demand & supply of educational content converge in no fewer than 70,000 training courses. A reliable network of high-end trainers, at least 3000 trainers. A comprehensive offering of smart Learning Services, with which Archipel not only takes over all back-office activities, but is also a fully-fledged learning partner in the field of Learning Consultancy & Development.

About Edubookers

Edubookers has been the leading independent booking platform for training courses since 2015. Over 1,300 trainers offer over 70,000 learning products. As the hub of Learning in the Netherlands, Edubookers also gives substance to The Learning Account and numerous LLD platforms (Lifelong Development). Edubookers now offers +100,000 participants an individual learning budget in which self-management is central. Edubookers has a team of 20 employees and is located in Eindhoven.

About Pride Capital Partners

Pride Capital Partners invests in growing companies active in the software and IT industry in the Benelux, DACH and Nordics. Pride Capital Partners enables entrepreneurs to achieve their growth ambitions by offering flexible capital. Typical scenarios include: growth, acquisitions and management buy-out transactions. Pride Capital Partners has made 35 investments and has 18 active portfolio businesses.