Grid-scale and residential storage installations have set new records in the United States, despite supply chain concerns and pricing issues.From pv magazine USA The volume of grid-scale energy storage installations in the United States increased four times over that seen in the first quarter of 2021, setting a new record in the first quarter 2022. According to Wood Mackenzie and the American Clean Power Association's (ACP) latest US Energy Storage Monitor report, grid-scale installations total 2,399 MWh. "Quarter one of 2022 was the largest first quarter on record by far for grid-scale installations, ...

