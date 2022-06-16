- (PLX AI) - Getinge shares rose 1.6% in early trading, recouping some of yesterday's big losses caused by a profit warning.
- • The company's valuation is now undemanding versus peers and compared to its history, analysts at SEB said
- • The guidance cut may raise questions about visibility and hamper investor appetite, SEB said, cutting their price target to SEK 359 from SEK 430, but maintaining a buy recommendation on the stock
- • Getinge continues to have an appealing combination of positive effects from internal efficiency, structurally positive mix effects from an increased share of ECMO and sterile transfer sales, and a revitalized balance sheet, SEB said
GETINGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de